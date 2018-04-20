Nebraska, while reeling from two midweek losses to Kansas State and Omaha, won't have to linger with a sour taste for long.

Instead, the flavor either sours even more or mellows out.

The Huskers visit Rutgers for a three-game weekend series in Piscataway, N.J. The 2017 Scarlet Knights fell victim to the most recent sweep recorded by Nebraska, and the visitors in red could certainly use a repeat performance in 2018.

Nebraska is currently 11th in the Big Ten standings with a 3-5 conference record. For comparison purposes, the Huskers and their "peers" (within a weekend series of games in the standings) are shown below.

6. Iowa (6-4)

7. Purdue (4-4)

8. Rutgers (4-5)

9. Maryland (3-5)

10. Michigan State (3-5)

11. Nebraska (3-7)

12. Northwestern (1-11)

13. Penn State (1-11)

The Huskers need to jockey into eighth place or higher in the final Big Ten standings to make the conference tournament in Omaha. They could take a huge step toward that this weekend with a sweep of the Scarlet Knights.

In other matchups between teams 6-13 in the standings, Purdue squares off against Maryland and Michigan State takes on Northwestern. Losses by teams currently in the field, coupled with wins by Nebraska, could put the Huskers in good position heading into a nonconference series next weekend.

NU closes out the season with Maryland and No. 8 Indiana at home before traveling to Illinois.

On to the breakdown...