|Game
|TV/Stream
|Radio
|TuneIn
|
Friday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. CT):
Nebraska at Rutgers
|
BTN Plus
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
|
Saturday, April 21 (12:00 p.m. CT): Nebraska at Rutgers
|
BTN Plus
|
None/Huskers.com
|
None
|
Sunday, April 22 (11:00 a.m. CT): Nebraska at Rutgers
|
BTN Plus
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
Nebraska, while reeling from two midweek losses to Kansas State and Omaha, won't have to linger with a sour taste for long.
Instead, the flavor either sours even more or mellows out.
The Huskers visit Rutgers for a three-game weekend series in Piscataway, N.J. The 2017 Scarlet Knights fell victim to the most recent sweep recorded by Nebraska, and the visitors in red could certainly use a repeat performance in 2018.
Nebraska is currently 11th in the Big Ten standings with a 3-5 conference record. For comparison purposes, the Huskers and their "peers" (within a weekend series of games in the standings) are shown below.
6. Iowa (6-4)
7. Purdue (4-4)
8. Rutgers (4-5)
9. Maryland (3-5)
10. Michigan State (3-5)
11. Nebraska (3-7)
12. Northwestern (1-11)
13. Penn State (1-11)
The Huskers need to jockey into eighth place or higher in the final Big Ten standings to make the conference tournament in Omaha. They could take a huge step toward that this weekend with a sweep of the Scarlet Knights.
In other matchups between teams 6-13 in the standings, Purdue squares off against Maryland and Michigan State takes on Northwestern. Losses by teams currently in the field, coupled with wins by Nebraska, could put the Huskers in good position heading into a nonconference series next weekend.
NU closes out the season with Maryland and No. 8 Indiana at home before traveling to Illinois.
On to the breakdown...
PROJECTED MOUND STARTERS
Information on projected starting pitchers had not been released by the athletic department at publish time.
Friday, April 20 (1:00 p.m.): Nebraska right-hander Luis Alvarado vs. TBA
Saturday, April 21 (12:00 p.m.): Nebraska right-hander Matt Waldron vs. TBA
Sunday, April 22 (11:00 a.m.): Nebraska right-hander Matt Warren OR left-hander Nate Fisher vs. TBA
SCOUTING THE SCARLET KNIGHTS
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-14, 4-5 Big Ten)
Last year: 19-34, 7-16 Big Ten, missed conference tournament
2018: The Scarlet Knights have become a formidable - or at least pesky - ball club in the 2018 season. They notched wins against ranked Miami and Florida Gulf Coast teams on the road and are just coming off a midweek win over Monmouth. With two conference series wins already, Rutgers has put itself in a good position to make it to Omaha. Even so, a backloaded schedule may give RU some fits.
Biggest strength: Moving the line. Rutgers plays the small ball and stolen base game as well as anyone in the country and especially the Big Ten. Manufacturing runs via the running game is the MO, and every Scarlet Knight starter has stolen at least one base this season. The face of Rutgers' athletic approach is Juwan Harris, a wide receiver for the Scarlet Knight football team and unequivocally the fastest player in Big Ten baseball. He's executed 17 stolen bases on 19 attempts and draws the attention of any pitcher when he's on base.
Biggest weakness: Starting pitching. Rutgers struggles out of the gate against better teams on the schedule. Between a mixed bag of results from the two consistent starters - Harry Rutkowski and John O'Reilly - and an apparent inability to find a consistent No. 3 on the mound rotation, the Scarlet Knights have relied on their bullpen to propel them to a winning record. It's common knowledge in college baseball, but Nebraska will have a much more successful weekend if it chases the starters early and often.
THROUGH THE BINOCULARS
***Nebraska has to get the leadoff man on base
In two midweek losses to Kansas State and Omaha, Nebraska went through a string of 15 innings with just 7 hits. While that formula in itself does not find success, Nebraska had a respectable clip with runners in scoring position. The problem was, the Huskers could never advance them. NU needs to ease up on the eagerness of plate approaches.
***Can a fairly fresh bullpen put together three solid days?
Jake Hohensee pitched an inning Wednesday, but most of Nebraska's experienced relief pitchers sat out against Omaha. With fresh arms, this is the chance for both Jake McSteen and Reece Eddins to contribute some key time coming off injuries. If their stuff isn't there, how will Darin Erstad and Ted Silva use the rotation?
***Warren or Fisher must adjust to situational pitching on Sunday
Matt Warren, an experienced starter, and Nate Fisher, a junior who's played most of his Husker career as a reliever, both have trouble with situational pitching. Whether it's leaving a breaking ball in the zone or not communicating with the infield, something has gone wrong. After winning 15 straight Sunday games, the Huskers have dropped three straight and look dazed on the final day of each series. It starts with Warren and Fisher refusing to be rattled. From there, baseball may iron itself out.