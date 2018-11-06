Nebraska’s 2018-19 season officially got underway on Tuesday night against Mississippi Valley State, but the first game felt more like a varsity vs. freshman team scrimmage.



The Huskers set multiple single-game records in a 106-37 domination that was never close.

When all was said and done, NU broke the Pinnacle Bank Arena single-game record for points and fell five points shy of matching the 112-year-old school record for margin of victory. The 106 points were the most by NU since scoring 107 vs. North Carolina A&T in 2006 and were the 17th total in program history.

The Delta Devils also set an all-time low for shooting percentage (19.1), and their 37 points tied for the sixth-lowest by an opponent in school history (the fewest since 2007) and were the least allowed under head coach Tim Miles.

“I thought we did a lot of things right tonight,” Miles said. “Sometimes after a game like this you don’t feel good, but I thought our guys just hung in there and did the right things for a long time.”

James Palmer Jr. drained a 3-pointer on the very first shot attempt of the night, and the game was essentially over from that point on.

The Huskers went on a 22-3 run to break the game wide open at 31-7 with 8:25 still to go in the first half, and that eventually ended up in a dominant 55-13 halftime lead.

Nebraska’s 55 points tied the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points in a half, which was just set last season vs. Texas-San Antonio. The Delta Devils’ 13 points also tied the opponent PBA record for fewest points in a half (Miami in 2013).

“At halftime, we just preached to finish the game strong and not worry about the score,” Palmer said.

The lead only continued to balloon on into the second half, as Nebraska shot 75 percent from the floor and hit 4-of-6 from downtown through the first seven minutes after halftime.

The Huskers would end up leading by a staggering 72 points after clearing their bench for the bulk of the second half.

Glynn Watson led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and a 5-of-7 clip from 3-point range. Palmer finished with 17 points, while Nana Akenten came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points with five made 3-pointers.

Freshman Brady Heiman added an impressive debut with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Overall, the Huskers had 23 assists on 38 made shots and hit 15-of-37 3-pointers (41 percent), marking the most made threes under Miles.

Nebraska will return to action on Sunday when it hosts Southeastern Louisiana for a 3 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That game will be televised on ESPNU.

“It’s just the first game,” Watson said. “That wasn’t a good team, so we’re just going to keep working.”