It was an exhibition game that didn’t even count on Nebraska’s record, but Thursday night’s 75-40 win over Wayne (Neb.) State still served as the unofficial debut of a highly anticipated 2018-19 season.



The outcome of the game itself was never in question, but the slow and sloppy start by the Huskers left a bit to be desired for a team ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll.

Junior Isaiah Roby led the way with a game-high 12 points and 10 rebounds, and all 12 of NU’s available players saw the floor and scored in the victory.

However, while the mixing-and-matching of lineups likely played a role, but Nebraska still only shot 39.4 percent from the field and were a dismal 4-of-26 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.

“We are who we are; we know this,” head coach Tim Miles said. “It was good to play everybody; it was good to play everybody. I thought that was important. Again, we need more physicality, rebounding the ball, better flow and rhythm on offense…

“For us, we need to shoot the three, stop the three, and we need to rebound. If we can do those things, we’ll be good. Tonight, I don’t think we rebounded all that well in terms of the physicality of eliminating our opponent, and I know we didn’t shoot well.”

Nebraska had little issues taking control of the game and building up a 39-21 lead at halftime. It wasn’t the prettiest opening 20 minutes, though.

The Huskers shot just 34.2 percent (13-of-38) from the field and 2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range in the first half, including missing eight of their final 10 shots before halftime.

Roby was one of the few positives to start, leading the way with eight points and rebounds, including going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

“Kind of just the first game, maybe trying to get into it, trying to feel out the first couple minutes,” Roby said of NU’s slow start. “After that, we started getting more aggressive, so it just came to us.”

Nebraska took its biggest lead yet on an alley-oop from Glynn Watson to James Palmer Jr. to make it 50-27 with just over 14 minutes left, and the Huskers went on to end the night on a 15-3 run to finish with their biggest lead at 35.

Palmer ended up with 10 points but did so on just 4-of-12 shooting, while Watson had nine points and five assists. Sophomore Thomas Allen made his first collegiate start and finished with nine points, seven boards, and five assists.

Plenty of work still needs to be done before NU is clicking on all cylinders, but at least it learned that lesson in a no-risk exhibition and not when the stakes are raised in Tuesday’s official season opener vs. Mississippi Valley State.

“They were switching a lot, and we were driving and kicking, and we were getting open shots, we just weren’t knocking them down,” Roby said. “I think in the future those are just going to turn into points for us.”