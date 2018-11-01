Huskers handle Wayne St. in 75-40 exhibition win
It was an exhibition game that didn’t even count on Nebraska’s record, but Thursday night’s 75-40 win over Wayne (Neb.) State still served as the unofficial debut of a highly anticipated 2018-19 season.
The outcome of the game itself was never in question, but the slow and sloppy start by the Huskers left a bit to be desired for a team ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll.
Junior Isaiah Roby led the way with a game-high 12 points and 10 rebounds, and all 12 of NU’s available players saw the floor and scored in the victory.
However, while the mixing-and-matching of lineups likely played a role, but Nebraska still only shot 39.4 percent from the field and were a dismal 4-of-26 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range.
“We are who we are; we know this,” head coach Tim Miles said. “It was good to play everybody; it was good to play everybody. I thought that was important. Again, we need more physicality, rebounding the ball, better flow and rhythm on offense…
“For us, we need to shoot the three, stop the three, and we need to rebound. If we can do those things, we’ll be good. Tonight, I don’t think we rebounded all that well in terms of the physicality of eliminating our opponent, and I know we didn’t shoot well.”
Nebraska had little issues taking control of the game and building up a 39-21 lead at halftime. It wasn’t the prettiest opening 20 minutes, though.
The Huskers shot just 34.2 percent (13-of-38) from the field and 2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range in the first half, including missing eight of their final 10 shots before halftime.
Roby was one of the few positives to start, leading the way with eight points and rebounds, including going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
“Kind of just the first game, maybe trying to get into it, trying to feel out the first couple minutes,” Roby said of NU’s slow start. “After that, we started getting more aggressive, so it just came to us.”
Nebraska took its biggest lead yet on an alley-oop from Glynn Watson to James Palmer Jr. to make it 50-27 with just over 14 minutes left, and the Huskers went on to end the night on a 15-3 run to finish with their biggest lead at 35.
Palmer ended up with 10 points but did so on just 4-of-12 shooting, while Watson had nine points and five assists. Sophomore Thomas Allen made his first collegiate start and finished with nine points, seven boards, and five assists.
Plenty of work still needs to be done before NU is clicking on all cylinders, but at least it learned that lesson in a no-risk exhibition and not when the stakes are raised in Tuesday’s official season opener vs. Mississippi Valley State.
“They were switching a lot, and we were driving and kicking, and we were getting open shots, we just weren’t knocking them down,” Roby said. “I think in the future those are just going to turn into points for us.”
3-POINT PLAY
1. Huskers clear the bench
Aside from getting the starters their first taste of live game action since last year’s NIT loss at Mississippi State, the main purpose of the exhibition was to get as many bench players meaningful minutes as possible.
Considering every player that could play in the game saw the floor and scored in the win, it was a rousing success.
Sophomore wing Nana Akenten was the first off the bench just three minutes in and finished with eight points in 12 minutes. Senior center Tanner Borchardt and freshman guard Amir Harris were next up, and both played 17 and 18 minutes, respectively.
Miles even had a lineup with all three of those reserves on the floor together with 14 minutes still left in the first half. In all, NU played 10 different guys in the first eight minutes.
“We wanted everybody to dip that foot in the pool and gauge the temperature a little bit,” Miles said. “So it was good. Everybody contributed… We know that we don’t have great depth, but tonight was a good opportunity.”
2. Shooting woes not a big concern ... yet
The final score may have looked good, but the efficiency in which Nebraska got to that result was lacking, to say the least.
The Huskers far too often seemed to settle for long jump shots and 3-pointers rather than get the ball to the hoop. Making matters worse was that it was an off night for pretty much everyone.
Miles explained that a lot of the offensive struggles had to do with NU not really running any set plays in the half court until the second half, relying mainly on a basic motion offense.
It was no coincidence that the shooting numbers improved once those designed looks got going after halftime, but that didn’t change the fact that the Huskers were cold most of the night.
“You can’t sit there and look at 4-of-26 and say, ‘Oh, we’re fine,’” Miles said. “But Isaac Copeland’s shot really well; did not shoot well (tonight). I think we’ll shoot it better. We’re not like a 40-percent 3-point shooting team, but we need to be mid-30s.”
3. Palmer needs to get going
Coming off an All-Big Ten season as a junior, Palmer seemed to have his share of rust to knock off on Thursday night.
While he finished with 10 points, it came on 4-of-12 shooting while missing all five of his 3-point attempts. In the first half, Palmer was just 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from behind the arc with two points, two turnovers, three fouls, and a minus-3 efficiency rating.
Like the rest of the team, Miles said Palmer’s woes were partly a result of not designing set plays to get him good looks. The coach added that he had little concern that his star player would get things turned around quickly.
“I’ve got to get him going a little bit…” Miles said. “We’ve got to figure out where we’re putting him, and we’ll integrate him more often too as we run plays and sets. Tonight was strictly motion, so sometimes it feels like he just gets caught in the corner and hanging around, and then he gets the ball later in a possession and he’s trying to make a play. It just goes with the territory. But we’ll get James going, and James will get himself going, too.”