Huskers giving CB Sanders a lot of recruiting attention
Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian cornerback Shilo Sanders has spent the summer perfecting his craft. The son of Hall of Fame cornerback, Deion Sanders, has kept his summer as free as possible f...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news