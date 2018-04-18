LINCOLN, Neb. - As a cold dusk settled over Haymarket Park, Nebraska’s pitching was falling apart as its offense refused to wake up. Bases loaded walks strung together to build an 8-2 deficit as the Huskers looked on the verge of getting blown out at home.

Then, the bats turned on. The bullpen locked down and the defense stiffened up. Nebraska scratched and clawed its way back into the game.

But ultimately, it wasn’t enough as the Huskers fell to Omaha 8-7 on a frigid late April night at Hawks Field. UNL gave UNO a mess of free passes, walking nine batters and hitting five more as the bats stayed dormant until the late innings.

“When we get into these games, we’ve got some guys that haven’t thrown a lot,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “But we brought all these guys here, we recruited them, we coached them, and it's on us to have them succeed and that's the bottom line.”

With junior right-hander Ethan Frazier making his first start of the season coming off arm surgery, the Mavericks were able to get an early jump, plating two in the first inning with a walk and three hits.

Nebraska wouldn’t waste any time clawing back in the first inning. A one-out triple by Scott Schreiber ended the senior’s hitting drought from Tuesday. Two batters later, sophomore lefty Luke Roskam belted an inside fastball to party deck in right center, tying the game at 2.