LINCOLN, Neb. - As a cold dusk settled over Haymarket Park, Nebraska’s pitching was falling apart as its offense refused to wake up. Bases loaded walks strung together to build an 8-2 deficit as the Huskers looked on the verge of getting blown out at home.
Then, the bats turned on. The bullpen locked down and the defense stiffened up. Nebraska scratched and clawed its way back into the game.
But ultimately, it wasn’t enough as the Huskers fell to Omaha 8-7 on a frigid late April night at Hawks Field. UNL gave UNO a mess of free passes, walking nine batters and hitting five more as the bats stayed dormant until the late innings.
“When we get into these games, we’ve got some guys that haven’t thrown a lot,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “But we brought all these guys here, we recruited them, we coached them, and it's on us to have them succeed and that's the bottom line.”
With junior right-hander Ethan Frazier making his first start of the season coming off arm surgery, the Mavericks were able to get an early jump, plating two in the first inning with a walk and three hits.
Nebraska wouldn’t waste any time clawing back in the first inning. A one-out triple by Scott Schreiber ended the senior’s hitting drought from Tuesday. Two batters later, sophomore lefty Luke Roskam belted an inside fastball to party deck in right center, tying the game at 2.
Bottom 1 | TIED UP.@LukeRoskam puts it in RF to tie it up at 2 a piece.#GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/18KwG6lqEr— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 18, 2018
Walks started piling up for the Husker pitchers in the third. A two-out, bases loaded walk of right fielder Ben Palensky scored one, and when Andrew Abrahamowicz replaced Frazier in the subsequent bases loaded situation, he walked the next batter on a full count.
Carrying a 4-2 lead into the top of the sixth, the Mavs mounted a threat with two on and one out of Mitch Steinhoff. After sidewinder Byron Hood replaced the Husker lefty, he gave up three runs on a 2 RBI single and a wild pitch, walked one, and hit two batters without recording an out.
Omaha held an 8-2 lead in the sixth before the Husker bats got going. Three straight singles to lead off the bottom frame represented the third, fourth and fifth hits of the game for Nebraska.
After an ultimately wasted opportunity (just one run) in the sixth, Nebraska went to work again with two outs in the seventh, getting an RBI single from Jesse Wilkening and a 2 RBI knock from Angelo Altavilla on a perfectly executed hit-and-run play.
😤😤😤#GBR 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HEkppTDpUo— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 19, 2018
With freshman right-hander Max Schreiber sitting down batters and the defense locking in, Nebraska cut the lead to 8-7 on a Schreiber RBI single in the eighth inning. But with a chance to tie it in the bottom of the ninth, the Huskers were sat down in order by Mavs closer Cal Hehnke.
“I didn't care much for our effort early on, and for me that's the toughest thing to handle right now,” Erstad said. “We were reactionary, we came out after they put the four-spot up and started swinging the bats well, but offensively, we were asleep and like I said, I wasn't very happy with our attitude early on in the game. Looked a little too cold for our guys and (Omaha) wanted it more."
After dropping two midweek games, the Huskers now sit at 16-19 on the year and have lost 8 of their last 11. NU now enters a critical point in the Big Ten season at 3-7 in conference with plenty of work to do to make the Big Ten tournament in Omaha.
The Huskers return to action Friday, taking on Rutgers in a three-game series in Piscataway, N.J.