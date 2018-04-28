FINAL STATS

LINCOLN, Neb. - On the first full weekend of picturesque weather at Haymarket Park this season, Nebraska adopted a fittingly beautiful brand of baseball.

After clinching the series Friday, the Huskers struck early and often Saturday to emphatically complete a series sweep of Mountain West-leading Nevada.

Luis Alvarado allowed just two hits in 8.0 innings and Scott Schreiber knocked his 16th home run of the year to pace Nebraska to the 12-5 win and first series sweep of the year. The Huskers built leads of 8-0 and 12-1 before a spurt from Nevada in the ninth, but the result was never in doubt after the first two innings.

“I thought they looked relaxed,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “When you're ahead, you can be more relaxed, and I thought overall it was solid.”

The Huskers set a season high in attendance for the second straight day, and the bats gave the crowd of 5,163 something to cheer about early and often. NU drove in two runs in the first off the bats of Luke Roskam and Gunner Hellstrom to build a 2-0 lead.

Following Alvarado’s second hitless frame, the offense broke the game open in the bottom of the second inning. A single and a walk set the stage for a Mojo Hagge RBI to make it 3-0. In the very next at-bat with two runners on, Schreiber fought off 10 pitches before belting his 42nd career home run, passing Erstad to move into fifth on Nebraska’s all-time list.

Comfortable with a 6-0 lead, Alvarado turned up the pressure on a Nevada hitting lineup averaging near .300. Nebraska’s senior right-hander whipped in fastball after fastball, touching 92 miles per hour as late as the eighth inning. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before a leadoff single by Jaylan McLaughlin broke up the career day.