Nebraska needed toughness, patience, and leadership in its Big Ten Conference opener vs. Illinois on Sunday, and got just enough of each in a 75-60 victory.

The senior trio of James Palmer Jr. (23 points), Isaac Copeland (16) and Glynn Watson (14) combined to score 53 of NU’s 75 points, helping the Huskers overcome some extended scoring droughts and an aggressive Fighting Illini defense.

Despite turning it over a season-high 16 times, NU countered by going an impressive 25-of-30 from the free-throw line on the day. Illinois, on the other hand, committed 15 turnovers and went just 8-of-13 from the stripe.

That all helped the Huskers improve to 7-1 overall - their best start to a season since 2003-04 - while also earning their 16th-straight home win dating back to last season.

“As a team, we definitely wanted to get to the free throw line,” Palmer said. “We knew they like to extend their defense and pressure you, so we really wanted to get to the basket.”

It was a streak but overall solid first 20 minutes for the Huskers, as they came firing out of the gates by hitting their first three shots and six free throws to jump out to a 13-2 lead.

But NU would have two long cold stretches without a made field goal – one of more than five minutes and another of almost seven - that allowed Illinois to keep the game within reach.

Nebraska would finally get hot again to close out the half, though, as a 3-pointer by Palmer would spark a 14-3 run and push the lead to 39-23 going into halftime.

The Huskers shot 55.0 percent from the field and went 14-of-16 from the free-throw line in the first half, whereas Illinois shot 36.0 percent and just 2-of-4 from the charity stripe.

“It was really important with these guys (Illinois) to get on top of them and then keep them at arm’s length,” head coach Tim Miles said. “That’s been hard for teams to do. Gonzaga didn’t do it, Notre Dame didn’t do it, and we were able to.”

Nebraska fell back into a funk to start the second half, though, missing four of its first five shots, committing three fouls and a turnover to allow Illinois to cut it to 41-31 with 16:41 left to play.

Illinois would eventually pull within nine, but four straight points by Palmer pushed the lead back up to 58-45 with just over nine minutes remaining.

The Illini again cut it to nine, but Watson stepped up and drained a 3-pointer to put the lead back to 63-51 with five minutes left. A three by Copeland and a coast-to-coast steal and dunk by junior Isaiah Roby then gave NU its biggest lead yet at 70-53 with 3:40 on the clock.

That would be more than enough for the Huskers to lock it up from there and finish with a 15-point win. Nebraska ended up leading for all by 67 seconds of the game.

“They made it really hard (on offense),” Copeland said. “They pressed up, shot through the gaps a lot. So we just stayed patient and looked for the open cuts. As long as we stayed patient, we got what we want.”

Roby finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while sophomore Thomas Allen added eight points. Giorgi Bezhanisshvili led Illinois with 14 points before fouling out late in the second half.

The Huskers will return to action on Wednesday night for their first Big Ten road game of the year, traveling to take on Minnesota for an 8 p.m. tip on BTN.