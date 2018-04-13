|Game
|TV/Stream
|Radio
|TuneIn
|
Friday: Nebraska vs. Iowa
(2:05 p.m. CT)
|
BTN Plus
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
|
Friday: Nebraska vs. Iowa (45 minutes following)
|
BTN Plus
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
|
Sunday: Nebraska vs. Iowa
(1:00 p.m. CT)
|
ESPNU
|
1400/590 AM
|
Husker IMG Sports Network Channel
The latest symptom of a climate pattern that has rocked Midwestern baseball this spring, eastern Nebraska is set to face a possible blizzard Saturday afternoon, a forecast which already pushed the Huskers to restructure the weekend.
"We just roll with it - it's part of baseball," head coach Darin Erstad said. "You'd love to get all your games in and you'd love to play in nice weather, but Big Ten baseball doesn't offer that sometimes."
The Big Ten has certainly shuffled its start times and even cancelled several games in the early goings of the conference season. With mandates on the "RealFeel" temperature dictating the diamond, the Huskers have yet to warm up at home.
But perhaps it's a temperature change that can turn things around for the defending Big Ten champs. At 15-16 and just 2-6 in conference, Nebraska needs a reboot - and quickly - if it wants to make the Big Ten tournament in Omaha as one of the top eight teams in the league.
Players and coaches are adamant that they haven't discussed the conference tourney, but even sophomore left fielder Mojo Hagge admits Tuesday's win over Kansas State may have been a big stepping stone.
"It was nice as a team to get everybody rolling," Hagge said of the 11-9 win. "Everybody's out there hitting, everybody's doing well and competing and battling."
The Huskers will need to pull every shred of that momentum to knock off a good Iowa Hawkeyes team, a program that has been the bane of NU's existence recently. In Nebraska's Big Ten title season, Iowa won three out of four games throughout 2017. In 2018, both offenses look significantly different, but the Huskers still have a tough test to put out the Hawkeyes.
On to the breakdown...
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Friday, April 13 (Game 1 at 2:05 p.m.): Nebraska RHP Luis Alvarado (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 45.0 IP, 44 K) vs. Iowa LHP Nick Allgeyer (3-3, 2.34 ERA, 50.0 IP, 49 K)
Friday, April 13 (Game 2 after Game 1): Nebraska RHP Matt Waldron (2-2, 3.94 ERA, 32.o IP, 23 K) vs. Iowa RHP Brady Schanuel (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 37.0 IP, 44 K)
Sunday, April 15 (Game time 1:00 p.m.): Nebraska RHP Matt Warren (3-2, 5.60 ERA, 35.1 IP, 24 K)) vs. Iowa right-hander Cole McDonald (2-1, 3.19 ERA, 36.2 IP, 30 K)
SCOUTING THE HAWKEYES
Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 5-3 Big Ten)
Last year: 39-22, Big Ten tournament champions
2018: The Hawkeyes have shaken off the loss of 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year Jake Adams to learn how to mash in different ways. This season, Iowa is winning with timely hitting, with seven players boasting totals of 10 RBIs or more. The Hawkeyes have played the toughest schedule in the Big Ten so far, splitting a pair against No. 10 Indiana, taking two of three at No. 22 Illinois and snatching a series from a good Ohio State team. Iowa is 12-4 over its last 16 games and finds itself in good position to make another Big Ten tournament run behind stars like Robert Neustrom, Tyler Cropley and Chris Whelan, all who gave the Huskers significant headaches in 2017.
Biggest strength: Pitching. Before even touching on the dominance of the Iowa starters, it's worth noting the bullpen is 3-0 with a 1.01 ERA in its last six contests. What Iowa lacks in significant run scoring, it makes up for with solid outings from pitchers up and down the roster. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in strikeouts and have frozen nearly as many batters, catching 80 opponents looking to hold competition to a .247 batting average. If Nebraska wins this series, it will be because the Huskers jumped on Friday starters Nick Allgeyer and Brady Schanuel, the two less experienced starters in the Iowa lineup. Sunday starter Cole McDonald has been a rock, and his 2-1 record on the mound isn't necessarily indicative of how good he has been.
Biggest weakness: Giving up the long ball. While Iowa hasn't been gashed by homers this season, the Hawkeyes have given up more than they've hit. Against a team hitting its offensive stride in warm weather, that tendency to give up home runs could prove to be disastrous. Scott Schreiber has 11 dingers on the year while Jesse Wilkening and Luke Roskam have shown the ability to put balls over the fence. Seven different Huskers have gone yard this season with several more coming close. If those balls fly out of Haymarket Park this weekend, Iowa could be scrambling.
THROUGH THE BINOCULARS
Maybe a sloppy, homer-filled Tuesday win was exactly what Nebraska needed. At this point in the season, it's fair to assess that this might not be your typical Huskers team. Even so, Kansas State may be a little better than Wildcat teams NU has seen in recent years, and frankly, any non-conference road win is crucial for a struggling team.
Was an 11-9 win in a back-and-forth contest the spark NU needed to turn things around? Defense and pitching in the game were questionable at very best, but Erstad said he liked his team's plate approach throughout the whole game. If the Huskers can keep that discipline and put some big swings on warm baseballs Friday, this series could be locked up in red before the blizzard hits Saturday morning.