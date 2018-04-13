The latest symptom of a climate pattern that has rocked Midwestern baseball this spring, eastern Nebraska is set to face a possible blizzard Saturday afternoon, a forecast which already pushed the Huskers to restructure the weekend.

"We just roll with it - it's part of baseball," head coach Darin Erstad said. "You'd love to get all your games in and you'd love to play in nice weather, but Big Ten baseball doesn't offer that sometimes."

The Big Ten has certainly shuffled its start times and even cancelled several games in the early goings of the conference season. With mandates on the "RealFeel" temperature dictating the diamond, the Huskers have yet to warm up at home.

But perhaps it's a temperature change that can turn things around for the defending Big Ten champs. At 15-16 and just 2-6 in conference, Nebraska needs a reboot - and quickly - if it wants to make the Big Ten tournament in Omaha as one of the top eight teams in the league.

Players and coaches are adamant that they haven't discussed the conference tourney, but even sophomore left fielder Mojo Hagge admits Tuesday's win over Kansas State may have been a big stepping stone.

"It was nice as a team to get everybody rolling," Hagge said of the 11-9 win. "Everybody's out there hitting, everybody's doing well and competing and battling."

The Huskers will need to pull every shred of that momentum to knock off a good Iowa Hawkeyes team, a program that has been the bane of NU's existence recently. In Nebraska's Big Ten title season, Iowa won three out of four games throughout 2017. In 2018, both offenses look significantly different, but the Huskers still have a tough test to put out the Hawkeyes.

On to the breakdown...