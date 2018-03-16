The Nebraska baseball team (10-7) hosts Northwestern State (10-7) for a three-game series this weekend at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park to conclude a nine-game home stand.

Coming off a B1G pitcher of the week, senior Luis Alvarado looks to follow that up with a strong performance on Friday. The team seemed inspired after Alvarado’s start last weekend and they want to build off of that.

“It starts on the mound,” head coach Darin Erstad said. “It keeps the defenders in rhythm.”

One of the reasons why senior outfielder Scott Schreiber came back to college was to prove he had the power and the consistency that he didn’t show during his junior year. While he started off batting under .270 last week, he now has his batting average up to a team-leading .348.

Schreiber now leads the team in four homeruns this season. He had a grand-slam and a homerun on Wednesday afternoon to help lead the Huskers to a 14-2 win over a hot Northern Colorado team (11-6).

One of the pleasant surprises this early season was freshman outfielder Jaxon Hallmark, but he has struggled in the past few weeks. Hallmark went 1-for-8 in his two starts this weekend especially with runners in scoring position. We’ll see if he has his chance to make it up during this weekend’s series.

This Nebraska team has a trend during its early season as the Huskers are 9-0 when allowing a team to score less than six runs. NU’s starting pitchers have all had decent starts to the year, but the pitching injuries (Curry, McSteen, Palkert, Luesnmann) have taken a toll on the team to start the year. It’s made a lot of freshman like Keegan Watson, Max Schreiber, and Andrew Abrahamowicz step up in place. This will be another big chance for them to earn their playing time and to “grow up fast.”

We'll also see if Nebraska catcher Jesse Wilkening will start at catcher rather than a designated hitter. Wilkening has been nursing a shoulder soreness over the past couple games and Erstad has been starting him at DH as a "precaution." Wilkening has three homeruns this season and has the team’s third-leading batting average at .339.

Onto the breakdown…





Probable Starters:

March 16: Luis Alvarado (1-1, 23.1 IP, 2.70 ERA, 28 K) vs. Nathan Jones (1-1, 25.1, 3.55 ERA, 19 K)

March 17: Matt Warren (2-0, 19.2 IP, 5.03 ERA, 15 K) vs. Ridge Heisler (3-0, 28.1 IP, 1.27 ERA, 27 K)

March 18: Nebraska TBH vs. Robert Burke (0-2, 17.0 IP, 5.82 ERA, 8 K)





SCOUTING THE DEMONS

Northwestern State Demons (10-7, 3-game win streak)

Last year: 20-34, 10-20 in Southland

2018: The Demons are off to a good start compared to last season where they finished last year behind second-year head coach Bobby Barbier. Barbier was an assistant for Barbier was a part of the Crimson Tide coaching staff that led Alabama to four regional appearences from 2010-2014. The Demons return seven players with starting experience including second-team All-Louisiana first baseman David Fry. Fry holds a .377 batting average so far this season and has been the senior leadership that the Demons have needed to get this season on the right track. Although, they Demons have had to replace seven pitchers through the off-season, so it is a relatively small ballpen for Northwestern State.

Biggest strength: First two day starters. Jones and Heisler have been a stable for the Northwestern State Demons so far this season. Last year, Jones led the team in IP (83.1) and strikeouts (50) while tying for the team lead with four wins. Meanwhile, Heisler has been a force for the Demons so far this season. He leads the team with 28.1 innings while posting the team’s lowest ERA (1.27). It’ll be quite the pitchers dual on Saturday and we’ll see if Warren can go for more than four or five innings. Erstad has criticized Warren's fatigue, but if he can push through it, that might be the key to a Nebraska victory.

Biggest weakness: Gap Hitting. The Demons don’t excel offensively as they only have three players above a .300 batting average and struggle to get the ball in space. They only have 49 extra-base hits through 17 games this season and have a .273 batting average as a team so far. This is a chance for the Nebraska bullpen to get its reps in and have a chance to have some momentum going forward. It’ll be interesting to see who gets time this weekend despite the pitchers who went mid-week. I would look for freshman Watson and for senior reliever Jake Hohensee.