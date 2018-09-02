Nebraska made the decision to cancel Saturday night's Akron game shortly before 10 pm.

NU Athletic Director Bill Moos made his first public statement about the decision to cancel the season opener around 5 pm Sunday afternoon.

Moos said there were several options on the table, including playing on Sunday. It's unknown if NU will find a 12th game on either Oct. 27 (their bye weekend) or Dec. 1 (championship weekend).

“Everyone associated with last night’s season opener is disappointed that the weather did not cooperate, and we were unable to play the game," Moos said in a written statement. "We were dealing with a fluid situation, and at all times we were operating with public safety as our number one concern.

“During the delay, there were numerous scenarios discussed for contingency plans for playing the game, including a scenario to play the game on Sunday. Unfortunately, Akron faced some logistical challenges and the decision was made to cancel the game.

“Regarding any potential additions or adjustments to the 2018 football schedule, we will explore and discuss those options in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets from last night’s game in the event a game were to be added later in the season.

"At this point, everyone’s focus and attention has moved onto preparation for opening our season against Colorado on Saturday afternoon.”

Husker head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to address reporters on Monday at 1:30 pm at his regularly scheduled weekly press conference.