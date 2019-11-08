Huskers enter picture for JUCO CB Bennett
Jakorian Bennett has become incredibly popular recently. The 5-foot-11 and 193-pound cornerback, from Hutchinson (Kans.) C.C., picked up an offer from Nebraska just the other day."It was good feeli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news