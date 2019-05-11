The Nebraska baseball team bounced back on Saturday afternoon in its 2-1 win over Arizona State to tie the series at a game apeice. After allowing 16 runs in the series opener on Friday night, it was a defensive battle that defined the Huskers second game against the Sun Devils.

Nate Fisher started on the mound for NU, and allowed a hit from the first batter he faced. The Huskers settled into rhythm quick, though, as Mojo Hagge grabbed two fly-outs in center field for the first outs of the inning. Shortly after, Fisher recorded his first strikeout of the inning and started to find his groove.

The senior pitcher's second inning was better than the first, as Arizona State went three up, three down. In the third inning the Huskers found life on offense as Luke Roskam hit an RBI single to bring Hagge across home plate and give Nebraska the 1-0 advantage.

In the fourth inning, the Huskers kept the offensive momentum going, adding another run off of three hits to give them the 2-0 lead. In the sixth, it was ASU who found life with a single-run home run to get the Sun Devils on the board.

Nebraska made a pitching change midway through the sixth and Robbie Palkert relieved his fellow senior on the mound and struck out the first batter he faced. The defensive battle continued through the rest of the game as the Huskers and the Sun Devils traded outs through the eighth.

Freshman Colby Gomes headed to the mound in the ninth inning, but it was Hagge who once again made a catch up against the wall for the innings' second out. Gomes recorded a strikeout for the third out and the win.

The win moves the Huskers to 25-19 on the season as their conference record stays put at 13-8. Nebraska will look to take the series tomorrow afternoon in the weekend's final game at Haymarket park.