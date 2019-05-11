Huskers bounce back in 2-1 win over Arizona State
The Nebraska baseball team bounced back on Saturday afternoon in its 2-1 win over Arizona State to tie the series at a game apeice. After allowing 16 runs in the series opener on Friday night, it was a defensive battle that defined the Huskers second game against the Sun Devils.
Nate Fisher started on the mound for NU, and allowed a hit from the first batter he faced. The Huskers settled into rhythm quick, though, as Mojo Hagge grabbed two fly-outs in center field for the first outs of the inning. Shortly after, Fisher recorded his first strikeout of the inning and started to find his groove.
The senior pitcher's second inning was better than the first, as Arizona State went three up, three down. In the third inning the Huskers found life on offense as Luke Roskam hit an RBI single to bring Hagge across home plate and give Nebraska the 1-0 advantage.
In the fourth inning, the Huskers kept the offensive momentum going, adding another run off of three hits to give them the 2-0 lead. In the sixth, it was ASU who found life with a single-run home run to get the Sun Devils on the board.
Nebraska made a pitching change midway through the sixth and Robbie Palkert relieved his fellow senior on the mound and struck out the first batter he faced. The defensive battle continued through the rest of the game as the Huskers and the Sun Devils traded outs through the eighth.
Freshman Colby Gomes headed to the mound in the ninth inning, but it was Hagge who once again made a catch up against the wall for the innings' second out. Gomes recorded a strikeout for the third out and the win.
The win moves the Huskers to 25-19 on the season as their conference record stays put at 13-8. Nebraska will look to take the series tomorrow afternoon in the weekend's final game at Haymarket park.
Strong pitching leads Huskers
The Huskers were led by their strong pitching on Saturday afternoon. After allowing 16 runs on Friday evening, the Huskers only allowed one in Game 2 of the series. Starting pitcher Nate Fisher led the team on the mound. Over 5.1 innings pitched, the senior allowed one run on six hits while recording seven strikeouts in the process.
In the sixth, Fisher was replaced on the mound by Robbie Palkert. Palkert had a strong relief performance, recording six strikeouts for the Huskers. In the seventh inning, the senior went three up, three down with two quick strikeouts to silence ASU's bats. Over 2.2 innings on the mound, Palkert didn't allow a single run and only allowed one hit.
The ninth inning saw freshman Colby Gomes make his way to the mound to try and finish what Fisher and Palkert started in the first eighth innings. Gomes allowed one man to get on base before striking out ASU's fourth man up. The strikeout gave the freshman pitcher his 10th save of the season.
Quotable: Robbie Palkert talks strong pitching performance
What's next
The Huskers will be back in action on Sunday afternoon in their series finale against Arizona State. With the series tied at one game apiece, NU will look to build on Saturday's strong defensive performance to try to secure their second win of the weekend.
Following Sunday's game, Nebraska will return to Haymarket Park next weekend to wrap up Big Ten Conference play against Michigan. The series begins on Thursday evening and will wrap on Saturday afternoon.