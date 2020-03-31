Huskers back at familiar high school to offer 2022 QB
There is a lot of time for college coaches to get in front of recruiting and Nebraska is not wasting a minute of it. The Huskers offered 2022 quarterback Steven Angeli, from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news