Husker punter Brian Buschini named to Ray Guy Award watch list
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Nebraska's special teams have long been an area in need of improvement under fifth-year head coach Scott Frost.An important part of that is at punter, where the Huskers sought more effectiveness fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news