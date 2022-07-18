Husker Hurry Up: 40 days from kickoff, Mark Whipple a top-five play caller?

Good morning, and welcome to the Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams. Or, grab that coffee to go and listen to the Husker Hurry Up on the Inside Nebraska Podcast, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Mark Whipple a top five play caller?

Scott Frost's hiring of Mark Whipple as his offensive coordinator and primary quarterback developer signaled the start of a different era in Lincoln, and Whipple's presence was a boon for the Huskers bringing in transfers Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, plus 2023 commit William Watson. Whipple coming into the program also gives Nebraska a brand-new voice to lead the offense – a respected voice that over the weekend caught some extra hype as debates raged about Whipple potentially being a top-five play caller in college football. For Whipple to be mentioned alongside the two (Lincoln Riley, Ryan Day) who have been battling over the past few years for the title of "College Football's Best Play Caller," plus Lane Kiffin and Bill O'Brien, it says a lot about the potential of this Huskers offense in 2022.

Four Huskers make Pan Am roster

Four future Nebraska volleyball players made the 12-person roster for the upcoming U19 Pan Am Cup. Commits Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and dual-sport athlete Maggie Mendelson all made the cut for the tournament, which takes place starting today and runs through Saturday. Read up on those four future Huskers – plus a couple more – in Geoff Exstrom's volleyball recruiting primer.

Max Anderson crushing it

Nebraska third baseman Max Anderson has been leading the charge for the Huskers offense over the past two seasons. This summer, he's been crushing it in the Cape Cod League. Anderson was named to the league's All-Star team as he was voted in by the managers. He is hitting .273 with one homer, five doubles, 10 runs, 12 RBIs and 12 walks. The CCL All-Star game is on July 23.

Countdown to Kickoff: 40 Days

No. 40: Defensive back Darius Moore Quick facts on Moore: 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., senior out of Clear Creek Amana (Iowa) High School and Iowa Western Community College, has not played in a game yet in his first two seasons with the Huskers

