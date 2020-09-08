Here's a look at where the Huskers stack up based on average team height, in inches, compared to the rest of the conference. These averages only take into account players who have been ruled eligible for the 20-21 season.

While Nebraska still doesn't have the traditional 7-footer in the paint which fans have been clamoring for a decade, the overall height of this season's roster from top to bottom might be as good as it's been in the Big Ten.

Heading into Fred Hoiberg's second season in Lincoln, 2020-21 might finally be when NU makes up some ground in that regard.

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference back in 2011, one of the most glaring deficiencies the Huskers have battled almost every year has been a lack of team size.

At 78.63 inches, Nebraska currently ranks second in the Big Ten in overall roster height. Compare that to last year, when the Huskers averaged 77.00 inches for their conference tournament game against Indiana.

That 77.30 included 6-foot-7 walkon Brant Banks, who was a loaner from the football team for the Big Ten tourney. It also would have ranked a distant dead last among this year's Big Ten averages.

Topped by 6-foot-10 freshman Eduardo Andre, Nebraska now has five players listed at 6-8 or taller this season. Last season they had three.

After that, only two scholarship players - guards Trey McGowens (6-4) and Kobe Webster (6-0) are listed under 6-5. Five were under 6-5 over the course of the 2019-20 season.

The overall average is certainly aided not only by adding more frontcourt size with guys like Andre, Lat Mayen (6-9), and Derrick Walker (6-8) to go along with Yvan Ouedraogo (6-9), who was NU's only "big" in many lineups last season.

It's also helped by having a 6-8 point guard in Dalano Banton leading a backcourt with four other guards at 6-5 or taller (Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6; Shamiel Stevenson, 6-6, Elijah Wood, 6-6; and Teddy Allen, 6-5).

Along with that height, Nebraska also will have plenty of length with four players boasting wingspans of 6-10 or taller. Andre leads the way at 7-4, with Walker (7-0), Mayen (6-11.5), and Banton (6-10.25) following closely behind.

For a team that ranked 348th out of 353 Division I teams last year in rebounding (-9), 327th in offensive rebounding percentage (22.3), and 353rd in block percentage (13.7), the bigger roster could make a huge difference this season come league play.