 Husker Hoops will finally have size on their side in Big Ten
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 15:39:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Husker Hoops will finally have size on their side in Big Ten

Having a 6-foot-8 point guard in Dalano Banton is one reason why Nebraska has made up some ground in matching the team sizes in the Big Ten.
Having a 6-foot-8 point guard in Dalano Banton is one reason why Nebraska has made up some ground in matching the team sizes in the Big Ten. (Nate Clouse)
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference back in 2011, one of the most glaring deficiencies the Huskers have battled almost every year has been a lack of team size.

Heading into Fred Hoiberg's second season in Lincoln, 2020-21 might finally be when NU makes up some ground in that regard.

While Nebraska still doesn't have the traditional 7-footer in the paint which fans have been clamoring for a decade, the overall height of this season's roster from top to bottom might be as good as it's been in the Big Ten.

Here's a look at where the Huskers stack up based on average team height, in inches, compared to the rest of the conference. These averages only take into account players who have been ruled eligible for the 20-21 season.

Average height of Big Ten rosters
School Average height (inches)

Illinois

78.69

Nebraska

78.63

Rutgers

78.60

Purdue

78.58

Michigan

78.54

Maryland

78.20

Iowa

78.07

Minnesota

78.00

Northwestern

78.00

Ohio State

77.90

Wisconsin

77.80

Michigan State

77.69

Indiana

77.54

Penn State

77.41

At 78.63 inches, Nebraska currently ranks second in the Big Ten in overall roster height. Compare that to last year, when the Huskers averaged 77.00 inches for their conference tournament game against Indiana.

That 77.30 included 6-foot-7 walkon Brant Banks, who was a loaner from the football team for the Big Ten tourney. It also would have ranked a distant dead last among this year's Big Ten averages.

Topped by 6-foot-10 freshman Eduardo Andre, Nebraska now has five players listed at 6-8 or taller this season. Last season they had three.

After that, only two scholarship players - guards Trey McGowens (6-4) and Kobe Webster (6-0) are listed under 6-5. Five were under 6-5 over the course of the 2019-20 season.

The overall average is certainly aided not only by adding more frontcourt size with guys like Andre, Lat Mayen (6-9), and Derrick Walker (6-8) to go along with Yvan Ouedraogo (6-9), who was NU's only "big" in many lineups last season.

It's also helped by having a 6-8 point guard in Dalano Banton leading a backcourt with four other guards at 6-5 or taller (Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6; Shamiel Stevenson, 6-6, Elijah Wood, 6-6; and Teddy Allen, 6-5).

Along with that height, Nebraska also will have plenty of length with four players boasting wingspans of 6-10 or taller. Andre leads the way at 7-4, with Walker (7-0), Mayen (6-11.5), and Banton (6-10.25) following closely behind.

For a team that ranked 348th out of 353 Division I teams last year in rebounding (-9), 327th in offensive rebounding percentage (22.3), and 353rd in block percentage (13.7), the bigger roster could make a huge difference this season come league play.

Nebraska's 2020-21 roster (by height)
Name Position Year Height Weight

Eduardo Andre

C

FR

6-10

220

Yvan Ouedraogo

F

SO

6-9

260

Lat Mayen

F

JR

6-9

205

Derrick Walker

F

JR

6-8

235

Dalano Banton

G

SO

6-8

195

Trevor Lakes*

F

SR

6-7

230

Elijah Wood

G

FR

6-6

180

Shamiel Stevenson

G

JR

6-6

245

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

G

SR

6-6

206

Akol Arop

F

SO

6-6

190

Bret Porter#

F

RFR

6-6

215

Teddy Allen

G

JR

6-5

200

Trey McGowens*

G

JR

6-4

190

Jace Piatkowski#

G

RFR

6-4

175

Kobe Webster

G

SR

6-0

170

Chris McGraw#

G

SO

5-11

175
* - currently listed as a sit-out transfer, # - walk-on
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}