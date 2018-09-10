Husker commit McCaffrey has 'incredible' official visit experience
Nebraska quarterback commit Luke McCaffrey's official visit to Lincoln this weekend went about as well as it could have.The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Highland Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian product was ab...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news