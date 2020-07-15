 HuskerOnline - Husker baseball officially adds 6 players to the roster
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 14:26:20 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Husker baseball officially adds 6 players to the roster

NU head coach Will Bolt
NU head coach Will Bolt (Huskers.com)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt and his staff announced the signing of four student-athletes on Wednesday who complete the team’s late spring roster additions.Newcomers RHP Chance Hroch, OF ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}