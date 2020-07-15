HuskerOnline - Husker baseball officially adds 6 players to the roster

Husker baseball officially adds 6 players to the roster
Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt and his staff announced the signing of four student-athletes on Wednesday who complete the team’s late spring roster additions.Newcomers RHP Chance Hroch, OF ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news