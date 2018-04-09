When the news broke that assistant coach Kenya Hunter was leaving for a job at UConn on Monday, the immediate question for most Nebraska basketball fans was what would be the big-picture fallout from his departure?



Not only was Hunter the longest-tenured member of head coach Tim Miles’ staff at five years, he was also far and away the Huskers’ top recruiter during that span.

In fact, of the eight scholarship players currently on NU’s 2018-19 roster, five were directly recruited by Hunter: James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland Jr., Glynn Watson, Jordy Tshimanga, and Thomas Allen.

Additionally, Hunter was the lead recruiter on two of the three members of Nebraska’s 2018 recruiting class - Xavier Johnson and Karrington Davis.

HuskerOnline.com spoke to Hunter on Monday afternoon about his decision, and while some fans may take it as the first of more bad news to come for Nebraska, he said it was done entirely for personal reasons.

“No, not at all. Not at all,” Hunter said when asked if his move was a reaction to the current state of Nebraska’s program.

“This was more about me, personally. In this business - obviously basketball is a team sport, and I’m in it for the team - but sometimes you have to be selfish. Just like guys put their name in for the draft, my end goal is I aspire to be a head coach, and with my contacts, I think there’s more opportunity for me in the Northeast. That was the only reason.

“The hard part is that I’m leaving a really good team to go to a (UConn) program where obviously we’ve got some work ahead. So that’s the hard part of it. It had nothing to do with Miles, it had more to do with me and where I’m trying to go.”

Given his close ties to so many key members of Nebraska’s roster, concerns immediately arose of whether Hunter leaving could lead to an exodus of players this offseason.

Hunter said he made it a point to discuss that topic directly with each Husker player prior to Monday’s announcement.

“I’ve contacted all the players and told them that this is the place where they should stay,” Hunter said. “I feel like they’ve got a good team here. Why break it up when it’s good? Everyone has to roll their sleeves up and get it together.

“I feel strongly that Miles is going to get someone that’s highly qualified to fit into what they have here. Honestly, those guys are going to be fine. I don’t want any of those guys to leave, and hopefully, they don’t.

“But at the end of the day, they make their own decisions on what’s best for them. I have not encouraged any of them to leave.”

Hunter was part of some of the highest highs and lowest lows in recent program history during his five seasons in Lincoln, and he said he would always cherish the memories of his time as a Husker.

He also said the experiences he gained and the lessons he learned at NU would be invaluable in his development as a coach.

“To be quite honest, I give Coach Miles a lot of credit in allowing me to be myself and coach here,” Hunter said. “Obviously I had a lot of say with recruiting. He trusted in me with evaluations, and that’s big for me because I feel like by him giving me a lot of opportunity to coach and recruit, I think in the future it’s only prepared me for what my end goal is, to be a head coach.

“I’m so grateful that he gave me the opportunity to do that.”