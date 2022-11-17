Nebraska is back home for Senior Day after tough game on the road against Michigan.

Nebraska and Wisconsin are set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday in Lincoln and the Huskers (3-7, 2-4 Big Ten) are underdogs again versus the Badgers (5-5, 3-4). Nebraska hasn't beaten their rival since 2012.

Like Nebraska, Wisconsin is being led by an interim head coach as former Badger All-American JimLeonhard took over the program in mid-October. He has guided Wisconsin to three wins in five Big TenConference games. Wisconsin relies on a stout defense that is allowing 307.8 yards per game and justover 100 rushing yards per contest. On offense, the Badgers again have a strong run game, averaging170.1 yards per contest on the ground.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Badgers on Saturday.