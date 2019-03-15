1. Keep up the fight

Despite playing its third game in five days, including its second in less than 24 hours, Nebraska brought as much fight, effort, and energy as it'd played with all season in the win over Maryland on Thursday. Given how depleted their roster is and the fact that their rotation is down to just seven players, it made the performance even more impressive and improbable. Now, can NU find a way to muster up that level of intensity once again? James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson have played all 80 minutes of the Big Ten Tournament so far, and Isaiah Roby is right behind them at 76. That's a lot of basketball on legs that have already logged plenty of work over the course of a long regular season. How much gas those three have left in the tank will dictate how today goes more than anything.

2. Win at the foul line

One of the reasons Nebraska was able to control the past two games the way it did was by drawing fouls and racking up points at the free-throw line. The Huskers drew 17 fouls and were 13-of-19 from the charity stripe in the win over Maryland. That was after going 23-for-32 on 25 fouls the night before against Rutgers. Nebraska shot the third-most free throws of any team in the Big Ten this season and hit 69.5 percent in the process. Wisconsin only attempted 497 free throws all year, by far the lowest total in the Big Ten, and ranks 13th in the league at just 64.4 percent from the line. Against an otherwise sound Badger squad, this is an area NU absolutely has to exploit.

3. Manage Happ

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is as good of a player as there is in the Big Ten, and arguably one of the best in all of college basketball. The senior forward is the guy who makes everything go for the Badgers, as he and ranks fifth in the conference in scoring (17.8) while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor; is tied for second in rebounding (10.4), third in assists (4.7), and 12th in blocks (1.2). His ability to work just as effectively facing the basket as he is backing into the post makes him a matchup nightmare, and he filled up the box score in the lone meeting vs. NU this season with 10 points, nine boards, and four assists. There is one glaring weakness in Happ's game, however, as he's somehow a terrible free-throw shooter at just 46.8 percent on the season. If he's going to score, and he most certainly will, Nebraska needs to make sure he's doing it the hard way at the charity stripe.