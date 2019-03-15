Hoops Game Day: Wisconsin
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-15) vs Wisconsin Badgers (22-9)
Friday, March 15, 2019 - Approximately 2 p.m. CT
United Center
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists in Nebraska's win over Maryland.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/205
|
Sr.
|
Had 24 points vs. Maryland, moving him past Jack Moore (1,204) for 19th on Nebraska’s career scoring list. He is four behind Larry Florence (1,223) for 18th place.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-6/207
|
So.
|
Swiped a career-high five steals vs. Maryland, which tied the NU season high and tied for fifth in Big Ten Tournament history.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Blocked three shots in the win over Maryland, his third-straight Big Ten Tournament game with multiple blocks.
|
Tanner Borchardt
|
6-8/250
|
Sr.
|
Hauled in a game-high nine rebounds and added a block and a steal against Maryland.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Brad Davison
|
6-3/206
|
So.
|
Averages 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 38 percent from behind the arc.
|
D'Mitrik Trice
|
6-0/187
|
So.
|
Scoring 11.9 points per game and is shooting a team-high 40.6 percent from 3-point range on the season.
|
Khalil Iverson
|
6-5/217
|
Sr.
|
Averaging just 6.4 ppg but dropped a team-high 24 points with 14 rebounds in the win over Ohio State to end the regular season.
|
Ethan Happ
|
6-10/237
|
Sr.
|
First-team All-Big Ten selection who leads UW in points (17.8), rebounds (10.4), assists (4.7), and steals (1.1)
|
Nate Reuvers
|
6-11/240
|
So.
|
Averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds and leads the team with 1.9 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Keep up the fight
Despite playing its third game in five days, including its second in less than 24 hours, Nebraska brought as much fight, effort, and energy as it'd played with all season in the win over Maryland on Thursday. Given how depleted their roster is and the fact that their rotation is down to just seven players, it made the performance even more impressive and improbable. Now, can NU find a way to muster up that level of intensity once again? James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson have played all 80 minutes of the Big Ten Tournament so far, and Isaiah Roby is right behind them at 76. That's a lot of basketball on legs that have already logged plenty of work over the course of a long regular season. How much gas those three have left in the tank will dictate how today goes more than anything.
2. Win at the foul line
One of the reasons Nebraska was able to control the past two games the way it did was by drawing fouls and racking up points at the free-throw line. The Huskers drew 17 fouls and were 13-of-19 from the charity stripe in the win over Maryland. That was after going 23-for-32 on 25 fouls the night before against Rutgers. Nebraska shot the third-most free throws of any team in the Big Ten this season and hit 69.5 percent in the process. Wisconsin only attempted 497 free throws all year, by far the lowest total in the Big Ten, and ranks 13th in the league at just 64.4 percent from the line. Against an otherwise sound Badger squad, this is an area NU absolutely has to exploit.
3. Manage Happ
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is as good of a player as there is in the Big Ten, and arguably one of the best in all of college basketball. The senior forward is the guy who makes everything go for the Badgers, as he and ranks fifth in the conference in scoring (17.8) while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor; is tied for second in rebounding (10.4), third in assists (4.7), and 12th in blocks (1.2). His ability to work just as effectively facing the basket as he is backing into the post makes him a matchup nightmare, and he filled up the box score in the lone meeting vs. NU this season with 10 points, nine boards, and four assists. There is one glaring weakness in Happ's game, however, as he's somehow a terrible free-throw shooter at just 46.8 percent on the season. If he's going to score, and he most certainly will, Nebraska needs to make sure he's doing it the hard way at the charity stripe.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Wisconsin 72, Nebraska 67
Robin's season record: 22-11
vs. the spread: 17-16