Hoops Game Day: Western Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1, 0-0) vs Western Illinois (2-3, 0-0)

Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 - 1 p.m.

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: BTN Plus (streaming)

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: btn2go.com

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Glynn Watson

6-0/180

Sr.

Averaging 14.2 points per game but was held to just six points on 2-of-11 shooting in loss to Texas Tech at the Hall of Fame Classic.

Thomas Allen

6-1/184

So.

Played a career-high 36 minutes vs. Texas Tech but managed just four points in the loss.

James Palmer Jr.

6-6/207

Sr.

Leads team with 16.8 points per game but is only shooting 38.7 percent from the field, 20.6 percent from 3-point range, and has committed nine turnovers over the past two games.

Isaac Copeland

6-9/225

Sr.

Named to the Hall of Fame Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during the two games in Kansas City.

Isaiah Roby

6-8/230

Jr.

Had six points, four turnovers, and only took five shots in 37 minutes of action in loss to Texas Tech.
Western Illinois projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Kobe Webster

6-0/160

So.

Returning leading scorer from last season averaging 19.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

C.J. Duff

6-1/190

Jr.

Making first career start tonight; had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and zero turnovers in exhibition start vs. Wayne St.

Isaac Johnson

6-5/205

So.

Second on the team in scoring (14.6 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg) and also averages 1.4 assists per game.

Ben Pyle

6-7/185

Fr.

Averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season.

Brandon Gilbeck

7-0/235

Sr.

The 2018 Summit League Defensive Player of the Year; averaging 9.2 points and leads team with 8.6 points and 4.2 blocks per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Be the aggressor

Nebraska was arguably just as talented as Texas Tech in Tuesday night’s Hall of Fame Classic championship game in Kansas City, but the Red Raiders dominated the game with some good old-fashioned toughness. Tech won almost every loose ball, owned the glass on both ends, and made life frustrating for the Huskers with bullying, physical defense. Nebraska knew that game would be its biggest challenge yet, and it failed the test miserably. They’ll be big favorites today, but the Huskers must be the aggressor from the opening tip to re-establishing that mindset.

2. Figure out Palmer's problems

James Palmer Jr. might be leading the team with 16.2 points per game, but his glaring inefficiency has been a major issue early on this season. The senior guard admitted that he thinks he’s being officiated differently this season compared to his breakout junior year, as the blocking calls he was able to generate almost at will have been increasingly flipped to charges or no-calls. By not having the same success at the rim, Palmer has resorted to trying to shoot his way into a rhythm from the perimeter. Given his 20-percent 3-point shooting clip, that hasn’t worked either. Palmer’s play is directly correlated with Nebraska’s success, and the Huskers desperately need him to find his groove again in a hurry.

3. Get more from the bench

Nebraska’s lack of depth has been one of the top concerns facing this team all season, but it was really an issue for the first time against Texas Tech. The Husker reserves combined to score just three points in the loss, and the first bench points didn’t come until just over 12 minutes left in the game. Nebraska won’t expect to get double-figure production every night from guys like Nana Akenten, Tanner Borchardt, and Amir Harris, but they have to provide something on the offensive end to give some help to the starters.

QUOTABLE 

"It’s valuable if we learn our lesson, right? So, we’ll find out."
— Head coach Tim Miles on if Nebraska's loss to Texas Tech could be a valuable early-season lesson

PREDICTION

Nebraska 83, Western Illinois 68

Robin's season record: 4-1

vs. the spread: 4-1

