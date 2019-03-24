1. Control the tempo

The good news for Nebraska is that its depleted roster should get a little more depth tonight, as freshman Brady Heiman is expected to be available after missing the first-round win over Butler with back spasms. There's also a chance that sophomore Thomas Allen could play in an "emergency" situation as he recovers from an ankle sprain that's forced him to miss the past six games. But even if those two can play, though, their roles will likely be limited at best, meaning NU is going to have to rely on primarily a six-man rotation for the third straight contest. Making matters worse is that TCU is a lot like Michigan State in how it tries to push the tempo on every offensive possession. The Huskers have to be able to shoot a decent percentage, grab some offensive rebounds, and slow down the pace after stops in order to save their legs for a full 40 minutes. TCU is down to just eight scholarship players tonight, which could help slow them down a bit.

2. Be sound with the ball

While TCU runs a fast-paced offense that ranks third in the Big 12 Conference at 74.3 points per game, its defense isn't much to write home about. The Horned Frogs rank eighth out of 10 Big 12 team in scoring defense (70.2 ppg) and ninth in field goal defense (.431). What TCU does do well, though, is creating transition offense opportunities through aggressive pressure defense. With 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocked shots per game, the Horned Frogs make up for some of their defensive limitations by playing the ball extremely hard. Nebraska has been very good with its ball security the past month, committing 10 or fewer turnovers in 12 of its last 15 games. Be aware with the ball and keep TCU from playing to its strength.

3. Stay loose

Nebraska has been playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality since the Iowa game, and it's looked pretty darn good in the process. The Huskers found a formula that's hardly ideal but they've made it work, and the players have bought into their new identity. The "Glue Guys" - James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson, and Isaiah Roby - need to supply the vast majority of the offense, while the "Big Three" - Tanner Borchardt, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, and Johnny Trueblood - fully embrace their roles and provide winning plays that go beyond the final box score. Nebraska has taken on a level of attitude and confidence it hasn't had since November, and it truly believes it can beat anyone despite having so many odds stacked against it. Tonight will be their first true road game since this new identity has taken shape, but TCU only drew about 3,500 fans to its first-round game. If the Huskers come in with the same fight and swagger they've shown the past five games, another improbable win will certainly be within reach.