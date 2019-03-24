Hoops Game Day: TCU
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-16) vs TCU Horned Frogs (21-13)
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 8:35 p.m. CT
Schollmaier Arena
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: WatchESPN
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Scored 17 points and was 3-of-5 from 3-point range vs. Butler, moving him into a tie for fourth (80) on the single-season 3-point field goals made list and fourth for made 3-point field goals in a career (182).
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Had 23 points vs. Butler, giving him 689 on the season. He's now only 16 away from passing Dave Hoppen (704 in 1985) as NU's single-season points scoring leader.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-6/206
|
So.
|
Finished with four assists and three steals in 17 minutes of work in the win over Butler.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Scored a career-high 28 points in the win over Butler, topping his previous best of 23 against Iowa. It was the fifth 20-point game of his career.
|
Tanner Borchardt
|
6-8/250
|
Sr.
|
Posted six points on 3-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds and a blocked shot in 32 minutes vs. Butler.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Alex Robinson
|
6-1/180
|
Sr.
|
Third-team All-Big 12 pick who averaged 12.7 points per game and led the conference with 7.1 assists per game.
|
Desmond Bane
|
6-5/215
|
Jr.
|
Second-team All-Big 12 selection who averaged a team-high 15.2 ppg while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range.
|
Kouat Noi
|
6-7/205
|
So.
|
Averages 13.8 points per game along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.
|
JD Miller
|
6-8/235
|
Sr.
|
Scoring 10.8 points per game along with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
|
Kevin Samuel
|
6-11/250
|
RFr.
|
Averages 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and a team-high 2.1 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Control the tempo
The good news for Nebraska is that its depleted roster should get a little more depth tonight, as freshman Brady Heiman is expected to be available after missing the first-round win over Butler with back spasms. There's also a chance that sophomore Thomas Allen could play in an "emergency" situation as he recovers from an ankle sprain that's forced him to miss the past six games. But even if those two can play, though, their roles will likely be limited at best, meaning NU is going to have to rely on primarily a six-man rotation for the third straight contest. Making matters worse is that TCU is a lot like Michigan State in how it tries to push the tempo on every offensive possession. The Huskers have to be able to shoot a decent percentage, grab some offensive rebounds, and slow down the pace after stops in order to save their legs for a full 40 minutes. TCU is down to just eight scholarship players tonight, which could help slow them down a bit.
2. Be sound with the ball
While TCU runs a fast-paced offense that ranks third in the Big 12 Conference at 74.3 points per game, its defense isn't much to write home about. The Horned Frogs rank eighth out of 10 Big 12 team in scoring defense (70.2 ppg) and ninth in field goal defense (.431). What TCU does do well, though, is creating transition offense opportunities through aggressive pressure defense. With 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocked shots per game, the Horned Frogs make up for some of their defensive limitations by playing the ball extremely hard. Nebraska has been very good with its ball security the past month, committing 10 or fewer turnovers in 12 of its last 15 games. Be aware with the ball and keep TCU from playing to its strength.
3. Stay loose
Nebraska has been playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality since the Iowa game, and it's looked pretty darn good in the process. The Huskers found a formula that's hardly ideal but they've made it work, and the players have bought into their new identity. The "Glue Guys" - James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson, and Isaiah Roby - need to supply the vast majority of the offense, while the "Big Three" - Tanner Borchardt, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, and Johnny Trueblood - fully embrace their roles and provide winning plays that go beyond the final box score. Nebraska has taken on a level of attitude and confidence it hasn't had since November, and it truly believes it can beat anyone despite having so many odds stacked against it. Tonight will be their first true road game since this new identity has taken shape, but TCU only drew about 3,500 fans to its first-round game. If the Huskers come in with the same fight and swagger they've shown the past five games, another improbable win will certainly be within reach.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 72-70
Robin's season record: 24-11
vs. the spread: 18-17