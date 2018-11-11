Had 15 of his 17 points in the first half vs. MVSU and added five assists, three rebounds, and a career-high three blocks.

1. Keep on shooting



Nebraska posted a record night in its season-opener blowout over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday, finishing with the second-highest point total in school history. It wasn’t just that the Huskers jacked up 37 3-pointers that led to the outburst, but the fact that they shot them at a 40-percent clip. Nebraska has clearly taken on a new mentality on offense this season, as long as that level of efficiency keeps up, look for NU to keep on firing away from downtown at a high rate.

2. Guard Parker Edwards

There’s not a lot that really scares you about Southeastern Louisiana’s roster, but one guy could be a thorn in Nebraska’s side today is guard Parker Edwards. The freshman played just 10 minutes against LSU, but boy did he make the most of his opportunity. Edwards came off the bench to score a game-high 25 points and went six-of-8 from behind the arc. It may have just been a one-night fluke, but the Huskers should make it a point to have a defender on Edwards at all times when he’s on the court.

3. Get Roby to play without fouling

There’s no argument that Isaiah Roby has as much potential as one on Nebraska’s roster this season, but the issue now is whether he can stay on the floor enough to live up to it? Fouling has been an issue for the junior forward his entire career, as he had a fouls-per-40-minutes-played rate of 5.4. In the closed scrimmage at Iowa State, Roby committed four fouls in just 12 minutes of the 20-minute second half. Against MVSU, he picked up three quick fouls early in the game and ended up playing just 16 minutes.