Hoops Game Day: Southeastern Louisiana
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 0-0) vs Southeastern Louisiana Lions (0-1, 0-0)
Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 - 3 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: WatchESPN
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Led NU with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including going 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Finished with six points, a career-high five boards, and four assists in his first career start vs. MVSU.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Had 15 of his 17 points in the first half vs. MVSU and added five assists, three rebounds, and a career-high three blocks.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Scored 10 points with four rebounds vs. MVSU, hitting 5-of-9 shots from the floor.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Had six points, five rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes of work while playing in early foul trouble vs. MVSU.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Marlain Veal
|
5-9/160
|
Sr.
|
First-team All-Southland Conference selection who averaged 12.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 6.1 apg last season. Held to just one point in 26 minutes vs. LSU.
|
Kajon Brown
|
6-5/200
|
Jr.
|
Transfer from BYU, had two points and three rebounds vs. LSU.
|
Von Julien
|
6-0/170
|
Jr.
|
Finished with two points and two assists in loss to LSU.
|
Moses Greenwood
|
6-6/215
|
Sr.
|
Started 13 games last season, averaging 10.2 ppg and a team-high 5.6 rpg while blocking a team-high 30 shots.
|
Keith Charleston
|
6-8/220
|
Sr.
|
Was held scoreless with one rebound and a steal against LSU.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Keep on shooting
Nebraska posted a record night in its season-opener blowout over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday, finishing with the second-highest point total in school history. It wasn’t just that the Huskers jacked up 37 3-pointers that led to the outburst, but the fact that they shot them at a 40-percent clip. Nebraska has clearly taken on a new mentality on offense this season, as long as that level of efficiency keeps up, look for NU to keep on firing away from downtown at a high rate.
2. Guard Parker Edwards
There’s not a lot that really scares you about Southeastern Louisiana’s roster, but one guy could be a thorn in Nebraska’s side today is guard Parker Edwards. The freshman played just 10 minutes against LSU, but boy did he make the most of his opportunity. Edwards came off the bench to score a game-high 25 points and went six-of-8 from behind the arc. It may have just been a one-night fluke, but the Huskers should make it a point to have a defender on Edwards at all times when he’s on the court.
3. Get Roby to play without fouling
There’s no argument that Isaiah Roby has as much potential as one on Nebraska’s roster this season, but the issue now is whether he can stay on the floor enough to live up to it? Fouling has been an issue for the junior forward his entire career, as he had a fouls-per-40-minutes-played rate of 5.4. In the closed scrimmage at Iowa State, Roby committed four fouls in just 12 minutes of the 20-minute second half. Against MVSU, he picked up three quick fouls early in the game and ended up playing just 16 minutes.
PREDICTION
Nebraska 91, Mississippi Valley State 60
Robin's season record: 1-0
vs. the spread: 1-0