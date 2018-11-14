1. Keep Powell contained

It’s no secret who Seton Hall’s go-to guy is this season, as Myles Powell has been far and away the primary source of offense early on. The junior guard dropped 30 points in the Pirates’ lone regular-season game vs. Wagner and did so on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and going 5-of-7 from behind the arc in 24 minutes of work. Powell is by far SHU’s most proven perimeter player, and the volume in which he shoots (he took 22 percent of the team's total shots vs. Wagner) shows how much he’s relied upon in the half court. Stop Powell and make someone else try to beat you.

2. Handle the physicality

Seton Hall will present a challenge unlike anything Nebraska even remotely saw in its first games when it comes to high-major size and physicality in the post. Led by 6-foot-10 Syracuse transfer Taurean Thompson, the Pirates will pack the paint, defend the rim, and dare the Huskers to shoot over them from the perimeter. Nebraska will need to shoot it well from three and create transition offense, but it can’t completely abandon the paint, either. Scoring inside and keeping the rebounding margin respectable will be equally valuable tonight.

3. Let Roby loose

For as much hype as Isaiah Roby got this offseason, he’s gotten off to a relatively quiet start the first two outings. The junior forward had 10 points vs. Southeastern Louisiana but shot the ball just three times on the night. In the opener vs. Mississippi Valley State, Roby had just two field goal attempts. He wasn’t expected to be a top scorer in a lineup that features plenty of returning firepower, but Roby needs to be more of an offensive weapon than he has so far. He’s shot just one 3-pointer in two games, but look for him to be much more active tonight against a Seton Hall frontcourt that doesn’t like to defend out of the lane.