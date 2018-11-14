Hoops Game Day: Seton Hall
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0, 0-0) vs Seton Hall Pirates (1-0, 0-0)
Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 - 6:30 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals vs. Southeastern Louisiana.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Scored 10 points and posted career highs in assists (five) and steals (three) in win over SELU.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Finished with 17 points, four assists, and four steals vs. SELU; is now 15-of-19 from the free throw line through two games.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Posted 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field in win over Southeastern Louisiana.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and four turnovers before fouling out after 25 minutes vs. SELU.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Quincy McKnight
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Had six points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals despite playing just 16 minutes after getting four fouls vs. Wagner.
|
Myles Powell
|
6-2/195
|
Jr.
|
Scored 30 of team's 89 points in win over Wagner; shot 10-of-13 from the field and was 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
|
Myles Cale
|
6-6/210
|
So.
|
Had eight points against Wagner and scored 11 in charity game vs. Boston College.
|
Michael Nzei
|
6-8/205
|
Sr.
|
Scored 11 points with seven rebounds vs. Wager; only averaged 3.9 ppg and 3.9 rpg last season.
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
6-10/230
|
So.
|
Finished with seven points, five rebounds, and two blocks vs. Wagner; posted eight points and 13 boards in charity game vs. Boston College.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Keep Powell contained
It’s no secret who Seton Hall’s go-to guy is this season, as Myles Powell has been far and away the primary source of offense early on. The junior guard dropped 30 points in the Pirates’ lone regular-season game vs. Wagner and did so on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and going 5-of-7 from behind the arc in 24 minutes of work. Powell is by far SHU’s most proven perimeter player, and the volume in which he shoots (he took 22 percent of the team's total shots vs. Wagner) shows how much he’s relied upon in the half court. Stop Powell and make someone else try to beat you.
2. Handle the physicality
Seton Hall will present a challenge unlike anything Nebraska even remotely saw in its first games when it comes to high-major size and physicality in the post. Led by 6-foot-10 Syracuse transfer Taurean Thompson, the Pirates will pack the paint, defend the rim, and dare the Huskers to shoot over them from the perimeter. Nebraska will need to shoot it well from three and create transition offense, but it can’t completely abandon the paint, either. Scoring inside and keeping the rebounding margin respectable will be equally valuable tonight.
3. Let Roby loose
For as much hype as Isaiah Roby got this offseason, he’s gotten off to a relatively quiet start the first two outings. The junior forward had 10 points vs. Southeastern Louisiana but shot the ball just three times on the night. In the opener vs. Mississippi Valley State, Roby had just two field goal attempts. He wasn’t expected to be a top scorer in a lineup that features plenty of returning firepower, but Roby needs to be more of an offensive weapon than he has so far. He’s shot just one 3-pointer in two games, but look for him to be much more active tonight against a Seton Hall frontcourt that doesn’t like to defend out of the lane.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 80, Seton Hall 71
Robin's season record: 2-0
vs. the spread: 2-0