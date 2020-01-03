News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 1-1) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-3, 1-1)

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 - 7 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: Fox Sports App

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Had 10 points, five assists, and three steals in the win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Scored just four points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field against TAMU-CC.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

6-3/210

Jr.

Tallied eight points, four rebounds, and a career-high four steals vs. TAMU-CC.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Finished with a team-high 17 points vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to eclipse 1,000 career points.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Posted career-highs in points (11) and rebounds (14) on his way to his first career double-double vs. TAMU-CC.
Rutgers projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/185

Jr.

Scoring 11.2 points per game and ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 4.0 assists per game.

Montez Mathis

6-4/205

Sr.

Averages 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/245

So.

Leads the team with 11.8 points and ranks second with 6.1 rebounds per game.

Akwasi Yeboah

6-6/230

Sr.

Averages 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

Myles Johnson

6-10/255

So.

Scoring 9.1 points and leads the team with 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Make every possession count

Some of Nebraska's most consistent problems this season have been wasting far too many opportunities with missed good shots and allowing too many extra possessions to opponents with poor rebounding. Those two areas will be especially important tonight against a Rutgers team that makes you earn everything you get. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 29th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions) at 89.7 and are 47th in opponent effective field goal percentage (45.0). On the other end, RU ranks 34th in the county in offensive rebounding percentage at 34.4. The Huskers have to convert points when they get their chances and then limit the number of second-chances for Rutgers by being aggressive on the glass.

2. Account for everyone

Rutgers is a lot like Nebraska offensively in that there aren't just one of two guys who handle the bulk of the team's scoring. Instead, the Scarlet Knights use an all-hands-on-deck approach, with six players averaging over 7.0 points per game. Four of RU's starters are scoring above 9.0 ppg, and of the team's 771 total field goal attempts on the season, seven players have taken 68 shots or more. In other words, the Huskers need to be locked in on all five players on the court defensively at all times, because the majority of Rutgers' rotation is capable of doing damage.

3. Create offense through defense

The most glaring mismatch working in Nebraska's favor in this matchup is its ability to create turnovers and Rutgers' propensity for giving the basketball away. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 237th nationally in turnover percentage and are only ahead of Illinois (15.1) in the Big Ten with an average of 14.2 turnovers committed per game. The Huskers, on the other hand, lead the conference in turnover margin (+2.8) and only trail Penn State (15.8) in the league with an average of 14.8 turnovers forced per game. Nebraska just racked up 15 steals and converted 21 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers into 24 points the last time out. That type of defensive effort would go a long way in pulling out a win tonight.

QUOTABLE

"From Day 1, I think everybody knew it wasn’t going to be all rainbows. But the grind of the season is what makes it perfect. Because at the end of it, you get to look back and see how far you came as a team. I think we’re on the right path right now.”
— Senior guard Haanif Cheatham on where Nebraska stands entering 18 straight Big Ten games.

PREDICTION

Rutgers 75, Nebraska 70

Robin's 2019-20 record: 7-6

vs. the spread: 4-9

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}