1. Make every possession count

Some of Nebraska's most consistent problems this season have been wasting far too many opportunities with missed good shots and allowing too many extra possessions to opponents with poor rebounding. Those two areas will be especially important tonight against a Rutgers team that makes you earn everything you get. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 29th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions) at 89.7 and are 47th in opponent effective field goal percentage (45.0). On the other end, RU ranks 34th in the county in offensive rebounding percentage at 34.4. The Huskers have to convert points when they get their chances and then limit the number of second-chances for Rutgers by being aggressive on the glass.

2. Account for everyone

Rutgers is a lot like Nebraska offensively in that there aren't just one of two guys who handle the bulk of the team's scoring. Instead, the Scarlet Knights use an all-hands-on-deck approach, with six players averaging over 7.0 points per game. Four of RU's starters are scoring above 9.0 ppg, and of the team's 771 total field goal attempts on the season, seven players have taken 68 shots or more. In other words, the Huskers need to be locked in on all five players on the court defensively at all times, because the majority of Rutgers' rotation is capable of doing damage.

3. Create offense through defense

The most glaring mismatch working in Nebraska's favor in this matchup is its ability to create turnovers and Rutgers' propensity for giving the basketball away. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 237th nationally in turnover percentage and are only ahead of Illinois (15.1) in the Big Ten with an average of 14.2 turnovers committed per game. The Huskers, on the other hand, lead the conference in turnover margin (+2.8) and only trail Penn State (15.8) in the league with an average of 14.8 turnovers forced per game. Nebraska just racked up 15 steals and converted 21 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers into 24 points the last time out. That type of defensive effort would go a long way in pulling out a win tonight.