Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Rutgers
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7, 1-1) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-3, 1-1)
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 - 7 p.m. CT
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: Fox Sports App
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Had 10 points, five assists, and three steals in the win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Scored just four points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field against TAMU-CC.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-3/210
|
Jr.
|
Tallied eight points, four rebounds, and a career-high four steals vs. TAMU-CC.
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-5/195
|
Sr.
|
Finished with a team-high 17 points vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to eclipse 1,000 career points.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
Posted career-highs in points (11) and rebounds (14) on his way to his first career double-double vs. TAMU-CC.
|
Geo Baker
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Scoring 11.2 points per game and ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 4.0 assists per game.
|
Montez Mathis
|
6-4/205
|
Sr.
|
Averages 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
|
Ron Harper Jr.
|
6-6/245
|
So.
|
Leads the team with 11.8 points and ranks second with 6.1 rebounds per game.
|
Akwasi Yeboah
|
6-6/230
|
Sr.
|
Averages 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.
|
Myles Johnson
|
6-10/255
|
So.
|
Scoring 9.1 points and leads the team with 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Make every possession count
Some of Nebraska's most consistent problems this season have been wasting far too many opportunities with missed good shots and allowing too many extra possessions to opponents with poor rebounding. Those two areas will be especially important tonight against a Rutgers team that makes you earn everything you get. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 29th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (points allowed per 100 possessions) at 89.7 and are 47th in opponent effective field goal percentage (45.0). On the other end, RU ranks 34th in the county in offensive rebounding percentage at 34.4. The Huskers have to convert points when they get their chances and then limit the number of second-chances for Rutgers by being aggressive on the glass.
2. Account for everyone
Rutgers is a lot like Nebraska offensively in that there aren't just one of two guys who handle the bulk of the team's scoring. Instead, the Scarlet Knights use an all-hands-on-deck approach, with six players averaging over 7.0 points per game. Four of RU's starters are scoring above 9.0 ppg, and of the team's 771 total field goal attempts on the season, seven players have taken 68 shots or more. In other words, the Huskers need to be locked in on all five players on the court defensively at all times, because the majority of Rutgers' rotation is capable of doing damage.
3. Create offense through defense
The most glaring mismatch working in Nebraska's favor in this matchup is its ability to create turnovers and Rutgers' propensity for giving the basketball away. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 237th nationally in turnover percentage and are only ahead of Illinois (15.1) in the Big Ten with an average of 14.2 turnovers committed per game. The Huskers, on the other hand, lead the conference in turnover margin (+2.8) and only trail Penn State (15.8) in the league with an average of 14.8 turnovers forced per game. Nebraska just racked up 15 steals and converted 21 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers into 24 points the last time out. That type of defensive effort would go a long way in pulling out a win tonight.
PREDICTION
Rutgers 75, Nebraska 70
Robin's 2019-20 record: 7-6
vs. the spread: 4-9