1. Don't try to be 'Superman'

When asked what happened in Nebraska's late collapse against Michigan, Cam Mack said guys got frustrated when the momentum started to turn in UM's favor and were "trying to make a superman play" to spark some momentum. That's the last thing the Huskers can afford to do tonight against one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten. Penn State comes to Lincoln having held 13 of its 20 opponents to 70 points or less this season, and the Nittany Lions lead the conference in blocked shots (8.7) and steals (5.7) per game. When NU stays within the offense and doesn't try to force things, it generally plays pretty well. When it starts to do too much, it can look really bad. Penn State will punish Nebraska if it makes those careless mistakes again.

2. Find an answer for Lamar Stevens

Penn State senior Lamar Stevens isn't the biggest or most dynamic player in the Big Ten by any stretch, but he might be one of the worst individual matchups Nebraska will face all season. The 6-foot-8, 221-pound forward is as tough and physical as they come, and if you don't match him in those areas, he will pretty much get the ball to the rim as he pleases. Even worse, he's gotten to the line for 110 free throws already this season, and he's a relentless defender in the paint and on the perimeter. The Huskers have had issues with matching toughness a lot this season, and they better be ready to fight for a full 40 minutes against one of college basketball's bulldogs tonight.

3. Keep the faith

Confidence is a fickle thing in this sport. Nebraska, which has lost six in a row, is finding that harder and harder to come by. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Michigan loss that one of his biggest concerns going forward was avoiding those "here we go again" moments when things started going against the Huskers. This is a team that's fallen behind by 14 or more points in each of the past six games, and rallying from those deficits only gets increasingly difficult each time. The next month will be a huge test of NU's mental toughness and resiliency, and how well they maintain belief in themselves will ultimately determine how the rest of the season goes as much as anything.