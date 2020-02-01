Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Penn State
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-14, 2-8) vs Penn State Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4)
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2019 - 6 p.m. CT
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: FOX Sports App
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Has averaged 18.0 points on 51 percent shooting over the last four games, including hitting 51 percent from 3-point range.
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Scoring 11.4 ppg and ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 1.3 steals per game. Had seven points on just 3-of-12 shooting vs. Michigan.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-6/206
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 13.0 ppg on 51 percent shooting, a team-high 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-5/195
|
Sr.
|
Had 17 points vs. Michigan, his highest total since scoring 17 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 29.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
Has scored five points on 1-for-11 shooting with six turnovers over the past three games. Was held scoreless in 17 minutes vs. Michigan.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Jamari Wheeler
|
6-1/170
|
Jr.
|
Leads the Big Ten with 1.8 steals per game and averages a team-high 2.9 assists.
|
Myreon Jones
|
6-3/175
|
So.
|
Averages 13.9 points per game and ranks second in the Big Ten with 44 made 3-pointers and is tied for second with 1.4 steals per game.
|
Seth Lundy
|
6-6/211
|
Fr.
|
Expected to make just his fifth start of the year. Only averages 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
|
Lamar Stevens
|
6-8/221
|
Sr.
|
All-Big Ten player who ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 16.7 ppg, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
|
John Harrar
|
6-9/240
|
Jr.
|
Has started the past four games but averages just 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game on the season.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Don't try to be 'Superman'
When asked what happened in Nebraska's late collapse against Michigan, Cam Mack said guys got frustrated when the momentum started to turn in UM's favor and were "trying to make a superman play" to spark some momentum. That's the last thing the Huskers can afford to do tonight against one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten. Penn State comes to Lincoln having held 13 of its 20 opponents to 70 points or less this season, and the Nittany Lions lead the conference in blocked shots (8.7) and steals (5.7) per game. When NU stays within the offense and doesn't try to force things, it generally plays pretty well. When it starts to do too much, it can look really bad. Penn State will punish Nebraska if it makes those careless mistakes again.
2. Find an answer for Lamar Stevens
Penn State senior Lamar Stevens isn't the biggest or most dynamic player in the Big Ten by any stretch, but he might be one of the worst individual matchups Nebraska will face all season. The 6-foot-8, 221-pound forward is as tough and physical as they come, and if you don't match him in those areas, he will pretty much get the ball to the rim as he pleases. Even worse, he's gotten to the line for 110 free throws already this season, and he's a relentless defender in the paint and on the perimeter. The Huskers have had issues with matching toughness a lot this season, and they better be ready to fight for a full 40 minutes against one of college basketball's bulldogs tonight.
3. Keep the faith
Confidence is a fickle thing in this sport. Nebraska, which has lost six in a row, is finding that harder and harder to come by. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said after the Michigan loss that one of his biggest concerns going forward was avoiding those "here we go again" moments when things started going against the Huskers. This is a team that's fallen behind by 14 or more points in each of the past six games, and rallying from those deficits only gets increasingly difficult each time. The next month will be a huge test of NU's mental toughness and resiliency, and how well they maintain belief in themselves will ultimately determine how the rest of the season goes as much as anything.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Penn State 81, Nebraska 73
Robin's 2019-20 record: 12-9
vs. the spread: 9-12