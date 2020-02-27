1. Get Mack healthy

Nebraska was without one of its most important weapons last time out in the road loss at Illinois, as starting point guard Cam Mack didn't even make the trip due to an illness he came down with last week. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Wednesday that Mack was able to practice, and while he was pretty fatigued afterward, Mack will be considered a game-time decision for Ohio State tonight. After the Ilinois loss, Hoiberg commended his team for stepping up in Mack's absence, but admitted that the Huskers missed some plays that Mack likely would have made. He's the team's leader in assists (6.5 apg), second-leading scorer (12.0 ppg), and second-leading rebounder (4.7 rpg), so NU needs him as close to full strength as possible.

2. Balance the defense

Ohio State is yet another Big Ten team that Nebraska is going to have to do all it can to defend the paint and not let standout big man Kaleb Wesson have his way inside. Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting (an 80-68 OSU victory in Columbus), but he was far from the only reason the Huskers lost. The Buckeyes ended up with six players scoring in double figures in that game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and going 10-for-22 from 3-point range. Ohio State comes into the rematch as one of the conference's best shooting teams, leading the league with 8.7 made threes per game at a 37.9-percent clip and ranking second in scoring margin (+9.3). Stopping Wesson at the rim is imperative, but so it closing out on OSU's many shooters on the perimeter.

3. Replicate the last 20 minutes vs. OSU

Nebraska's first meeting with Ohio State ended as one of many double-digit losses, but the Huskers seemed to find something with their second-half offense in Columbus. After shooting just 31 percent from the field and only 1-of-9 from behind the arc for just 25 points in the first half, NU flipped a switch at halftime. Nebraska shot a blistering 54.8 overall and hit 8-of-13 3-pointers (61.5 percent) to outscore the Buckeyes 43-42 in the second half. While their defense prevented that hot shooting from cutting into the deficit, it was an encouraging sign that the offense could have a lot of success against one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes currently rank in the top four of the league in scoring defense (62.6 ppg) and defensive field goal percentage (39.2). Play like you did in the second half of the last meeting and you'll more than have a chance tonight.