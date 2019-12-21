1. Keep the mojo going

With its back against the wall due to some terrible Big Ten scheduling and the sudden suspension of junior guard Jervay Green, Nebraska responded by playing arguably its best two-game stretch of basketball yet this season. The issue now is for the Huskers to find a way to bottle up that fight, effort, focus, and execution they had so much of vs. Indiana and Purdue and bring it on a consistent basis. These next two games will be yet another new taste of adversity for NU. Seeing "North Dakota" on the front of the opponents' jerseys obviously doesn't carry the same weight as Indiana or Purdue, but the Fighting Hawks - who have already played the likes of Gonzaga and Minnesota this season, won't be intimidated in the least tonight. If the Huskers let a week of feeling too good about themselves and the distractions of finals and Christmas break get to them, they could risk losing all of the momentum they built up last weekend.

2. Figure out Green's role

The good news for Nebraska was that Green has been reinstated from his indefinite suspension after missing the past two games and will be available to play tonight vs. North Dakota. The bad news is the Huskers happened to play their best basketball of the season in his absence. Green was a pivotal player in NU's rotation over the first nine contests, starting every game and playing an average of 31.4 minutes. Even after missing the last two outings, he still ranks in the team's top three in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, and made 3-pointers. But with him sidelined, it allowed guys like Dachon Burke, Cam Mack, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson to step up and come into their own a bit. Thorbjarnarson will start tonight while Green comes off the bench, but it will be interesting to watch how Hoiberg handles Green's role tonight and going forward.

3. Give Mack the keys to the offense

Coming off one of the best individual performances in program history, Mack showed exactly why Hoiberg and Co. were so high on him when he committed to Nebraska last spring. Some of might have to do with Green being out and there being one less mouth to feed on offense, but the sophomore point guard especially thrived last weekend in his first taste of Big Ten play. Despite playing 80 total minutes over a span of less than 48 hours, Mack averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 assists, and 6.5 rebounds against Indiana and Purdue. He looked in complete control of the offense, and that's a major reason why Nebraska played at the level it did in those two games. For the Huskers to be at their best, Mack has to be the one running the show. When he's rolling, NU rolls, and all of his teammates benefit as a result.