1. Exploit Simpson's absence

Nebraska caught a pretty major break on Monday when Michigan suspended All-Big Ten point guard Zavier Simpson for a violation of team rules. Simpson is the heart and soul of the Wolverines this season who averaged a team-high 33.8 minutes per game. He is also scoring 12.8 points and led the nation with a whopping 8.3 assists per contest. Now a Michigan team that has only averaged 68.8 points during its current four-game losing streak will have to operate without the player who makes its entire offense go. Sophomore David DeJulius will make his first career start tonight in Simpson's absence, while junior Eli Brooks, who was already averaging nearly 33 minutes per game, will have to take on an even bigger role in the backcourt. Nebraska needs to make life as hard as possible on UM's guards defensively and force them into mistakes.

2. Stop Teske and hope Michigan misses

Tonight should once again feature the defensive game plan of packing the paint defensively and forcing the opponent to win with 3-pointers. Center Jon Teske, who measures 7-1, 265, is an absolute load in the paint and leads Michigan is just about every statistic. Nebraska has to contain him first and foremost and make someone else on a team that's struggled mightily over the past few weeks step up. Especially with Simpson out, the guy to watch is junior Isaiah Livers, who just returned to the lineup in last weekend's loss to Illinois after missing six games due to injury. The 6-7 forward is Michigan's best perimeter threat, as he leads the team with 30 made 3-pointers and is shooting 50 percent from behind the arc. However, Livers had to leave the Illinois game with what looked like a groin injury, and his health status for tonight remains to be seen.

3. Be ready to play after halftime

Not only has Nebraska fallen behind by 14 or more points in each of its past five games, but it's also started a concerning tread of coming out absolutely flat to start the second half. Rutgers broke the game open with a 17-5 run after halftime last time out. In Tuesday night’s loss at Wisconsin, the Badgers started the second half on a 20-4 run. In the home loss to Indiana two games ago, the Hoosiers hit 10 of their first 13 shots after halftime to take a 19-point advantage. The last thing you want to do is give a reeling team like Michigan the confidence boost of a big second-half rally, especially when Nebraska is just as desperate for a win.