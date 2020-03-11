1. Keep making free throws

After putting on possibly the worst free-throw shooting performance in major college basketball history in the loss to Northwestern, who would have thought the charity stripe could potentially be a strength for Nebraska? Yet in the two games since that 8-for-30 debacle, the Huskers have actually posted their two best free-throw percentages of the season. After going 12-for-15 at the line at Michigan, NU hit a season-best 14-of-17 at Minnesota, making them 26-of-32 from the foul line over the last two outings. Nebraska was able to keep pace in its two losses to Indiana this season by going a combined 27-of-40 (67.5 percent) on free throws. Obviously the Huskers need to capitalize on any scoring opportunities they can get to win this one, especially the "free" ones.

2. Slow down Jackson-Davis

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis put together a season's worth of highlights in his two games against Nebraska alone. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward carried the Hoosiers to an overtime win in Bloomington back in December, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots. In the rematch in Lincoln, Jackson-Davis posted 18 points, 13 boards, and four assists. He's had his way with the Huskers in the paint this season, not only racking up points and rebounds, but also shooting 79 percent from the field (15-for-19), going 13-for-19 at the foul line, and drawing 10 total fouls. Nebraska has to find a way to make life a little more difficult for Jackson-Davis to even stand a chance tonight.

3. Play with nothing to lose

No one is giving Nebraska a chance to win tonight, and for good reason. The Huskers have been a total disaster all year, and especially over the past two months. Now they have to travel to Indianapolis to try and win five games in five days for any shot at postseason play. But NU has one advantage that Indiana, and most any team it could face this week, doesn't - it has absolutely nothing to lose. Take the Hoosiers, for example. Having lost eight of their last 12 games, they cannot afford to lose this game in order to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes afloat. IU head coach Archie Miller is clearly feeling the pressure, recently going on a strange Sesame Street-themed post-game tirade over bracketologists and their current view of his team. Indiana will be playing in front of a heavy home crowd in Indianapolis, and those fans will be expecting a strong performance. If the Hoosiers struggle a bit early, Nebraska - just like it did last year in Chicago - could take advantage of its opponent's stress.