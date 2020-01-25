News More News
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Rutgers

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-12, 2-6) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-5, 5-3)

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 - 1 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: Fox Sports App

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Has 129 assists this season and needs just seven more to crack NU's single-season top-10 list.

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Scored a game-high 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the floor and a season-high eight rebounds at Wisconsin.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

6-3/210

Jr.

Has started the last 11 games and is averaging 10.8 ppg and 4.7 rpg in that span.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Averaging 12.2 points per game despite scoring just two on 1-of-5 shooting in the loss at Wisconsin.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Leads the Huskers in rebounding at 6.3 per game, which would be the highest season average by an NU freshman in 15 years.
Rutgers projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/185

Jr.

Missed the first NU matchup with a thumb injury. Has averaged 10.4 points and a team-high 4.6 assists per game since returning to action.

Montez Mathis

6-4/205

Sr.

Averages 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/245

So.

Had a career-high 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds in the loss at Iowa.

Akwasi Yeboah

6-6/230

Sr.

Grad transfer from Stony Brook who averages 9.4 ppg and shoots 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

Myles Johnson

6-10/255

So.

Averages 9.2 ppg. Had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Nebraska on Jan. 3.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Be ready to fight

After two impressive Big Ten performances in December, Nebraska got a hard slap of reality of what life was really going to be like in the conference when Rutgers came to Lincoln on Jan. 3. The Scarlet Knights bullied and beat up the Huskers from start to finish 79-62 blowout to open NU's stretch of 18 straight league games. Rutgers' was the clear aggressor in the post, outscoring Nebraska 52-24 inside the paint, holding a 48-31 rebounding advantage, and owning a 12-0 edge in second-chance points. The Huskers' lack of frontcourt size and depth is no secret, but few teams have been able to exploit those weaknesses the way RU did. The Scarlet Knights aren't the biggest team, but they're arguably the toughest Nebraska will face this season. Matching that physicality - or at least coming close to it - will define today's game as much as anything.

2. Stay in control

Despite plenty of other struggles, two things Nebraska has been able to do as well as any team in the country this season have been playing with a fast pace while taking great care of the basketball. The Huskers currently rank 30th nationally in adjusted tempo (71.9) and sixth in offensive turnover percentage (15.0). Only Gonzaga (29th, 71.9; eighth, 15.1) and Western Illinois (28th, 72.0; 10th, 15.3) also rank in the top 30 and 10 in those categories, respectively. Compare that to Rutgers, which ranks 222nd in tempo and 172nd in turnover percentage. One of NU's biggest advantages most every game will be its pace, and if it can dictate the tempo and make Rutgers get into a track meet, it would play right into the Huskers' hands.

3. Handle the RAC

Who would have ever thought that the Rutgers Athletic Center would become one of the most difficult road environments in the Big Ten? Well, that's exactly the case this season, as the Scarlet Knights have developed one of the best homecourt advantages in the league. Not only is Rutgers a perfect 13-0 at home this year, it's won by an average score of 73.0-54.7. Oh, and today will mark RU's fourth straight home sellout, the program's longest sellout streak since 2000. That's a fairly daunting challenge for a Nebraska team that is 2-7 away from Pinnacle Bank Arena this season and winless in six true road games.

QUOTABLE

"That was the one game I was really disappointed as far as our games in the league. I didn't feel like defensively we matched their physicality, and you have to do that. You have to be ready right from the beginning of the game... You have to bring the physicality to this game, and if you don't, it's going to be a really long night."
— Head coach Fred Hoiberg on Nebraska needing to improve its physicality in today's rematch with Rutgers.

PREDICTION

Rutgers 75, Nebraska 56

Robin's 2019-20 record: 11-8

vs. the spread: 9-10

