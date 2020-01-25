1. Be ready to fight

After two impressive Big Ten performances in December, Nebraska got a hard slap of reality of what life was really going to be like in the conference when Rutgers came to Lincoln on Jan. 3. The Scarlet Knights bullied and beat up the Huskers from start to finish 79-62 blowout to open NU's stretch of 18 straight league games. Rutgers' was the clear aggressor in the post, outscoring Nebraska 52-24 inside the paint, holding a 48-31 rebounding advantage, and owning a 12-0 edge in second-chance points. The Huskers' lack of frontcourt size and depth is no secret, but few teams have been able to exploit those weaknesses the way RU did. The Scarlet Knights aren't the biggest team, but they're arguably the toughest Nebraska will face this season. Matching that physicality - or at least coming close to it - will define today's game as much as anything.

2. Stay in control

Despite plenty of other struggles, two things Nebraska has been able to do as well as any team in the country this season have been playing with a fast pace while taking great care of the basketball. The Huskers currently rank 30th nationally in adjusted tempo (71.9) and sixth in offensive turnover percentage (15.0). Only Gonzaga (29th, 71.9; eighth, 15.1) and Western Illinois (28th, 72.0; 10th, 15.3) also rank in the top 30 and 10 in those categories, respectively. Compare that to Rutgers, which ranks 222nd in tempo and 172nd in turnover percentage. One of NU's biggest advantages most every game will be its pace, and if it can dictate the tempo and make Rutgers get into a track meet, it would play right into the Huskers' hands.

3. Handle the RAC

Who would have ever thought that the Rutgers Athletic Center would become one of the most difficult road environments in the Big Ten? Well, that's exactly the case this season, as the Scarlet Knights have developed one of the best homecourt advantages in the league. Not only is Rutgers a perfect 13-0 at home this year, it's won by an average score of 73.0-54.7. Oh, and today will mark RU's fourth straight home sellout, the program's longest sellout streak since 2000. That's a fairly daunting challenge for a Nebraska team that is 2-7 away from Pinnacle Bank Arena this season and winless in six true road games.