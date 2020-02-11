Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Maryland
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-16, 2-10) vs Maryland Terrapins (19-4, 9-3)
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. CT
XFINITY Center
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: Fox Sports App
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Needs just five assists (148) to move past Tyronn Lue (152, 1997-98) for fifth place on NU's single-season list. Lue had 152 assists in the 1997-98 season,
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Had 12 points and four rebounds in the loss at Iowa, but is questionable to play at Maryland while dealing with the flu.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-6/206
|
Jr.
|
Held to six points and was 0-for-3 from behind the arc at Iowa. Still ranks third in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.446).
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-5/195
|
Sr.
|
Was scoreless in 15 minutes before injuring his calf at Iowa. Is questionable to play at Maryland.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
Scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting with four rebounds in the loss at Iowa.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Wooden Award finalist who averages a team-high 16.4 points and 4.4 assists per game and 46 made 3-pointers.
|
Eric Ayala
|
6-5/195
|
So.
|
Led the Highlanders in 14.8 ppg, 2.6 apg, and 0.8 spg last season. Was a preseason All-Big West selection this year.
|
Darryl Morsell
|
6-5/200
|
Jr.
|
Transfer from Texas-San Antonio who averaged 7.5 ppg in 2017-18
|
Donta Scott
|
6-7/225
|
Fr.
|
Transfer from Pacific who scored 4.1 points per game in 2017-18.
|
Jalen Smith
|
6-10/225
|
So.
|
Wooden Award finalist who averages 15.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. He's also posted six straight double-doubles.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. All hands on deck
The road was already difficult enough for Nebraska to snap an eight-game losing streak and earn its first true road win over a top-10 Maryland team that hasn't lost at home all season. Yet things might get even harder for the Huskers, who could be without two starters tonight in senior guard Haanif Cheatham and junior guard Dachon Burke. Cheatham suffered a calf contusion during Saturday's loss at Iowa and wasn't able to do much of anything the past two days. He traveled to College Park and will be a game-time decision, but his chances to play seem thin at best. On top of that, Burke came down with the flu following the Iowa loss and did not practice on Monday. Should one or both players be out, the Huskers would likely turn to Jervay Green - who was one of the only bright spots at Iowa - and true freshman Kevin Cross to fill in the starting lineup. They would also only have eight scholarship players available if both Cheatham and Burke are out.
2. Make layups and free throws
One of the most baffling aspects of Nebraska's frustrating season has been the inability to convert seemingly the simplest points with so many missed layups and free throws. The Huskers rank 351st out of 353 Division I teams in free-throw percentage (59.9). They've also made just 50 percent of their layup attempts, missing 51 total, over the past four games. Head coach Fred Hoiberg had no answers on Monday for why his team has struggled so much to score on the highest-percentage opportunities this season. He said his players constantly worked on layups and free throws in practice, and for the most part, they've converted at a high rate. Yet when it comes to doing it in games, Nebraska has been as bad as there is in college basketball. That's an issue of mental toughness as much as anything.
3. Find an answer for Jalen Smith
Maryland presents a slew of challenges on both ends of the floor, but the player who might be one of the most difficult all-around individual matchups for Nebraska is center Jalen Smith. The 6-foot-10 sophomore not only presents another mismatch with his size, but he possesses as good of an inside-out game offensively as any big in the conference. A Wooden Award finalist, Smith has posted six straight double-doubles coming into tonight's game and averages 15.0 points and 10.1 rebounds, including hitting 25 3-pointers at a 40-percent clip on the year. Even worse for the Huskers, Smith ranks third in the Big Ten in blocked shots at 2.4 per game. No team in the country gets its shots blocked more than NU, which ranks dead last in DI with an offensive block percentage of 13.5. Smith could completely dominate this game on both ends of the floor if the Huskers don't find some answers for him.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Maryland 88, Nebraska 65
Robin's 2019-20 record: 14-9
vs. the spread: 10-13