1. All hands on deck

The road was already difficult enough for Nebraska to snap an eight-game losing streak and earn its first true road win over a top-10 Maryland team that hasn't lost at home all season. Yet things might get even harder for the Huskers, who could be without two starters tonight in senior guard Haanif Cheatham and junior guard Dachon Burke. Cheatham suffered a calf contusion during Saturday's loss at Iowa and wasn't able to do much of anything the past two days. He traveled to College Park and will be a game-time decision, but his chances to play seem thin at best. On top of that, Burke came down with the flu following the Iowa loss and did not practice on Monday. Should one or both players be out, the Huskers would likely turn to Jervay Green - who was one of the only bright spots at Iowa - and true freshman Kevin Cross to fill in the starting lineup. They would also only have eight scholarship players available if both Cheatham and Burke are out.

2. Make layups and free throws

One of the most baffling aspects of Nebraska's frustrating season has been the inability to convert seemingly the simplest points with so many missed layups and free throws. The Huskers rank 351st out of 353 Division I teams in free-throw percentage (59.9). They've also made just 50 percent of their layup attempts, missing 51 total, over the past four games. Head coach Fred Hoiberg had no answers on Monday for why his team has struggled so much to score on the highest-percentage opportunities this season. He said his players constantly worked on layups and free throws in practice, and for the most part, they've converted at a high rate. Yet when it comes to doing it in games, Nebraska has been as bad as there is in college basketball. That's an issue of mental toughness as much as anything.

3. Find an answer for Jalen Smith

Maryland presents a slew of challenges on both ends of the floor, but the player who might be one of the most difficult all-around individual matchups for Nebraska is center Jalen Smith. The 6-foot-10 sophomore not only presents another mismatch with his size, but he possesses as good of an inside-out game offensively as any big in the conference. A Wooden Award finalist, Smith has posted six straight double-doubles coming into tonight's game and averages 15.0 points and 10.1 rebounds, including hitting 25 3-pointers at a 40-percent clip on the year. Even worse for the Huskers, Smith ranks third in the Big Ten in blocked shots at 2.4 per game. No team in the country gets its shots blocked more than NU, which ranks dead last in DI with an offensive block percentage of 13.5. Smith could completely dominate this game on both ends of the floor if the Huskers don't find some answers for him.