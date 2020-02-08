1. Follow the same recipe

Nebraska's only win since the start of the 2020 calendar year came in a 74-70 home win over Iowa back on Jan. 7. The reason the Huskers were able to pull that upset off was that they followed their gameplan to perfection. By focusing all of their attention on stopping Big Ten Player of the Year frontrunner Luke Garza inside, NU needed Iowa to have a cold night on the perimeter to have a chance. The Hawkeyes responded with their worst 3-point shooting performance of the season, going 4-for-33 from behind the arc. On the other end, Nebraska had five players score in double figures, shot 49 percent from the field, and hit 10 threes of their own. All of those same pieces need to fall into place for the Huskers to repeat that effort.

2. Contain Garza again

It's weird to say that holding an opposing player to 16 points and 18 rebounds was a successful defensive effort. But Nebraska did exactly what it needed to do to keep Garza from taking over the game in the first meeting. The 6-foot-11 center has established himself as surefire first-team All-American and might be in the driver's seat to win National Player of the Year. Beating Iowa starts with doing everything possible to make other Hawkeyes have to step up and win the game. Joe Weiskamp led Iowa with 21 points in Lincoln, but he did so on just 10-of-23 shooting and was 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Joe Toussaint had 14 points but needed 18 shots to get there, and he missed all five of his threes. Again, Nebraska is going to have to gamble that the rest of Iowa's lineup stays in check while it dedicates its full attention to slowing down Garza.

3. Find some fire

It's one thing to lose games, but it's another to lose the way Nebraska did at home to Penn State last week. Unlike its previous defeats to Michigan and Rutgers, the Huskers completely collapsed once the Nittany Lions made an early run to start the second half. The body language was terrible, as guys were hanging their heads and feeling sorry for themselves as soon as a five-point halftime deficit ballooned to 13 right after the break. Head coach Fred Hoiberg was as visibly upset as ever about that performance and the total lack of fight his team showed in that game, and he promised that it was something he would not allow to happen again. The Huskers had a full week off to regroup and figure things out. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hoiberg give more opportunities to players further down the rotation who are willing to battle if his frontline guys come out with the same uninspired mentality.