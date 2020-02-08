News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Iowa

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-15, 2-9) vs Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5)

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 - 5 p.m. CT

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: Fox Sports App

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Was held out of the starting lineup vs. Penn State for the third time this season for disciplinary reasons. Played a season-low 22 minutes and did not score a point for the first time this year.

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Averages 11.4 points and ranks second in the Big Ten with 1.4 steals per game.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

6-3/210

Jr.

Shooting 46.3 percent from 3-point range and is the only player currently in the top five both in 3-point percentage and made threes per game in Big Ten play.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Led team with 15 points and eight rebounds vs. Penn State. Averaging 12.4 ppg on 49 percent shooting this season.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Had 6 points and 6 rebounds ain the loss to Penn State. Averaging a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.
Iowa projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Joe Toussaint

6-0/185

Fr.

Scoring 6.7 points with 1.9 assists per game as a true freshman.

CJ Fredrick

6-3/195

RFr.

Averages 11.5 points per game and is shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range.

Connor McCaffery

6-5/205

So.

Averages 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 3.7 assists per game.

Joe Wieskamp

6-6/210

So.

Averages 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and leads the Hawkeyes with 46 made 3-pointers.

Luka Garza

6-11/260

Jr.

Lead the Big Ten in scoring (23.2 ppg) and ranks third in rebounding (10 rpg). Is a finalist for the John Wooden Award.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Follow the same recipe

Nebraska's only win since the start of the 2020 calendar year came in a 74-70 home win over Iowa back on Jan. 7. The reason the Huskers were able to pull that upset off was that they followed their gameplan to perfection. By focusing all of their attention on stopping Big Ten Player of the Year frontrunner Luke Garza inside, NU needed Iowa to have a cold night on the perimeter to have a chance. The Hawkeyes responded with their worst 3-point shooting performance of the season, going 4-for-33 from behind the arc. On the other end, Nebraska had five players score in double figures, shot 49 percent from the field, and hit 10 threes of their own. All of those same pieces need to fall into place for the Huskers to repeat that effort.

2. Contain Garza again

It's weird to say that holding an opposing player to 16 points and 18 rebounds was a successful defensive effort. But Nebraska did exactly what it needed to do to keep Garza from taking over the game in the first meeting. The 6-foot-11 center has established himself as surefire first-team All-American and might be in the driver's seat to win National Player of the Year. Beating Iowa starts with doing everything possible to make other Hawkeyes have to step up and win the game. Joe Weiskamp led Iowa with 21 points in Lincoln, but he did so on just 10-of-23 shooting and was 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Joe Toussaint had 14 points but needed 18 shots to get there, and he missed all five of his threes. Again, Nebraska is going to have to gamble that the rest of Iowa's lineup stays in check while it dedicates its full attention to slowing down Garza.

3. Find some fire

It's one thing to lose games, but it's another to lose the way Nebraska did at home to Penn State last week. Unlike its previous defeats to Michigan and Rutgers, the Huskers completely collapsed once the Nittany Lions made an early run to start the second half. The body language was terrible, as guys were hanging their heads and feeling sorry for themselves as soon as a five-point halftime deficit ballooned to 13 right after the break. Head coach Fred Hoiberg was as visibly upset as ever about that performance and the total lack of fight his team showed in that game, and he promised that it was something he would not allow to happen again. The Huskers had a full week off to regroup and figure things out. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hoiberg give more opportunities to players further down the rotation who are willing to battle if his frontline guys come out with the same uninspired mentality.

QUOTABLE

“This is all part of the process. This is all part of the good times and the bad times we have to learn from. We have to be better moving forward this year and certainly into next year. There is three guys sitting out and they see it, they understand it, we talk about it. I’m excited about the recruiting class we’re going to bring in here. For me, I’ve talked to the team every day about going out there and competing at a high level and for the most part they’ve done that, they really have. Pretty much the entire team hasn’t been through what they’re going through right now at this level. That’s the frustration I’ve had; you can’t let it affect your effort and intensity on the basketball court.”
— Head coach Fred Hoiberg on his frustration level following seven straight losses.

PREDICTION

Iowa 81, Nebraska 72

Robin's 2019-20 record: 13-9

vs. the spread: 10-12

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}