Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Iowa
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-15, 2-9) vs Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5)
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 - 5 p.m. CT
Carver-Hawkeye Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: Fox Sports App
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Was held out of the starting lineup vs. Penn State for the third time this season for disciplinary reasons. Played a season-low 22 minutes and did not score a point for the first time this year.
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Averages 11.4 points and ranks second in the Big Ten with 1.4 steals per game.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-3/210
|
Jr.
|
Shooting 46.3 percent from 3-point range and is the only player currently in the top five both in 3-point percentage and made threes per game in Big Ten play.
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-5/195
|
Sr.
|
Led team with 15 points and eight rebounds vs. Penn State. Averaging 12.4 ppg on 49 percent shooting this season.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
Had 6 points and 6 rebounds ain the loss to Penn State. Averaging a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Joe Toussaint
|
6-0/185
|
Fr.
|
Scoring 6.7 points with 1.9 assists per game as a true freshman.
|
CJ Fredrick
|
6-3/195
|
RFr.
|
Averages 11.5 points per game and is shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range.
|
Connor McCaffery
|
6-5/205
|
So.
|
Averages 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 3.7 assists per game.
|
Joe Wieskamp
|
6-6/210
|
So.
|
Averages 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and leads the Hawkeyes with 46 made 3-pointers.
|
Luka Garza
|
6-11/260
|
Jr.
|
Lead the Big Ten in scoring (23.2 ppg) and ranks third in rebounding (10 rpg). Is a finalist for the John Wooden Award.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Follow the same recipe
Nebraska's only win since the start of the 2020 calendar year came in a 74-70 home win over Iowa back on Jan. 7. The reason the Huskers were able to pull that upset off was that they followed their gameplan to perfection. By focusing all of their attention on stopping Big Ten Player of the Year frontrunner Luke Garza inside, NU needed Iowa to have a cold night on the perimeter to have a chance. The Hawkeyes responded with their worst 3-point shooting performance of the season, going 4-for-33 from behind the arc. On the other end, Nebraska had five players score in double figures, shot 49 percent from the field, and hit 10 threes of their own. All of those same pieces need to fall into place for the Huskers to repeat that effort.
2. Contain Garza again
It's weird to say that holding an opposing player to 16 points and 18 rebounds was a successful defensive effort. But Nebraska did exactly what it needed to do to keep Garza from taking over the game in the first meeting. The 6-foot-11 center has established himself as surefire first-team All-American and might be in the driver's seat to win National Player of the Year. Beating Iowa starts with doing everything possible to make other Hawkeyes have to step up and win the game. Joe Weiskamp led Iowa with 21 points in Lincoln, but he did so on just 10-of-23 shooting and was 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Joe Toussaint had 14 points but needed 18 shots to get there, and he missed all five of his threes. Again, Nebraska is going to have to gamble that the rest of Iowa's lineup stays in check while it dedicates its full attention to slowing down Garza.
3. Find some fire
It's one thing to lose games, but it's another to lose the way Nebraska did at home to Penn State last week. Unlike its previous defeats to Michigan and Rutgers, the Huskers completely collapsed once the Nittany Lions made an early run to start the second half. The body language was terrible, as guys were hanging their heads and feeling sorry for themselves as soon as a five-point halftime deficit ballooned to 13 right after the break. Head coach Fred Hoiberg was as visibly upset as ever about that performance and the total lack of fight his team showed in that game, and he promised that it was something he would not allow to happen again. The Huskers had a full week off to regroup and figure things out. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hoiberg give more opportunities to players further down the rotation who are willing to battle if his frontline guys come out with the same uninspired mentality.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Iowa 81, Nebraska 72
Robin's 2019-20 record: 13-9
vs. the spread: 10-12