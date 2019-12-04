1. Keep up the 3-point shooting

After opening the year ice cold from behind the arc, Nebraska has started to heat up from 3-point range. The Huskers shot an impressive 45 percent from downtown in their three games at the Cayman Islands Classic and are now up to a much more respectable 34.2 percent on the season. Georgia Tech is a team that is going to try to slow down the tempo and keep the game in the half-court on both ends of the floor. That means NU has to be able to knock down open perimeter shots when they're there. When Nebraska can hit a few 3-pointers early, it changes the entire offense.

2. Turn up the pressure

One of Georga Tech's biggest problems so far this season has been taking care of the basketball. Coincidentally, Nebraska has done a good job of creating turnovers in a variety of ways. Dachon Burke is one of the Big Ten leaders with 1.3 steals per game and just swiped five in the loss to George Mason, but the Huskers also rank fourth in the conference in non-steal defensive turnover percentage at 11.9. The Yellow Jackets come into tonight's game ranked 321st nationally with a -4.2 turnover margin and 320th in non-steal turnover percentage (13.2). In other words, Georgia Tech is prone to making mistakes with the ball, and NU needs to make it execute under pressure.

3. Avoid James Banks

Georgia Tech has a defensive weapon that is unlike anything Nebraska has seen to this point in center James Banks. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound senior has developed into one of, if not the best shot-blocker in all of college basketball. Banks currently leads the nation with 5.2 blocks per game and just swatted eight in the Yellow Jackets' win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday. The Huskers have to be smart with their shot selection and not try to throw up attempts in the paint when Banks is on the floor. Not only will he likely block them, but he'll also help spark transition scoring opportunities for his offense off of those deflections. He makes 3-point shooting even more important tonight, and NU must know where he is on every possession.