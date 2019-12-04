News More News
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0) at Georgia Tech (3-2, 0-0)

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 - 6:15 p.m. CT

McCamish Pavilion (Atlanta, Ga.)

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: ESPN app/ESPN.com

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Averaging 6.0 assists per game, on pace to be the highest NU average since Brian Carr (6.7, 1986-87)

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Leads the team at 13.6 points per game, scored a season-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting vs. USF.

Jervay Green

6-3/210

Jr.

Averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Scored a career-high 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting vs. USF, averaging 16.0 ppg on 67% shooting over his last five games.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Leads team with 5.0 rebounds per game, finished with six points and five boards in a season-high 24 minutes vs. USF
Georgia Tech projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Jose Alvarado

6-0/179

Jr.

Led team in scoring (12.5 ppg), assists (3.4 apg) and steals (1.8 spg) last season but is questionable to play tonight with an ankle injury.

Michael Devoe

6-5/193

So.

Leads the ACC with 23.4 points per game and is tops in the nation at 62-percent shooting from 3-point range.

Khalid Moore

6-7/203

So.

Transfer from Texas-San Antonio who averaged 7.5 ppg in 2017-18

Moses Wright

6-9/230

Jr.

Transfer from Pacific who scored 4.1 points per game in 2017-18.

James Banks

6-10/250

Sr.

Averaging 13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and leads the nation with 5.2 blocks per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Keep up the 3-point shooting

After opening the year ice cold from behind the arc, Nebraska has started to heat up from 3-point range. The Huskers shot an impressive 45 percent from downtown in their three games at the Cayman Islands Classic and are now up to a much more respectable 34.2 percent on the season. Georgia Tech is a team that is going to try to slow down the tempo and keep the game in the half-court on both ends of the floor. That means NU has to be able to knock down open perimeter shots when they're there. When Nebraska can hit a few 3-pointers early, it changes the entire offense.

2. Turn up the pressure

One of Georga Tech's biggest problems so far this season has been taking care of the basketball. Coincidentally, Nebraska has done a good job of creating turnovers in a variety of ways. Dachon Burke is one of the Big Ten leaders with 1.3 steals per game and just swiped five in the loss to George Mason, but the Huskers also rank fourth in the conference in non-steal defensive turnover percentage at 11.9. The Yellow Jackets come into tonight's game ranked 321st nationally with a -4.2 turnover margin and 320th in non-steal turnover percentage (13.2). In other words, Georgia Tech is prone to making mistakes with the ball, and NU needs to make it execute under pressure.

3. Avoid James Banks

Georgia Tech has a defensive weapon that is unlike anything Nebraska has seen to this point in center James Banks. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound senior has developed into one of, if not the best shot-blocker in all of college basketball. Banks currently leads the nation with 5.2 blocks per game and just swatted eight in the Yellow Jackets' win over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday. The Huskers have to be smart with their shot selection and not try to throw up attempts in the paint when Banks is on the floor. Not only will he likely block them, but he'll also help spark transition scoring opportunities for his offense off of those deflections. He makes 3-point shooting even more important tonight, and NU must know where he is on every possession.

QUOTABLE

"They’re coming at you 40 minutes straight, and in the Cayman Islands you’ve got your fans, you’ve got the other team’s fans. I think going out there in a real, true road game, people yelling at you, not being able to hear much, it’s going to be a real test, but I think we’re ready for it."
— Senior guard Haanif Cheatham of the challenge that awaits in Nebraska's first true road game tonight.

PREDICTION

Georgia Tech 76, Nebraska 67

Robin's 2019-20 record: 3-4

vs. the spread: 1-6

