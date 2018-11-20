1. Get more from Palmer

James Palmer Jr. had by far his worst performance of this early season against Missouri State, and it wasn’t just that he scored a season-low eight points on a dismal 3-of-11 clip from the field. The standout senior was far too passive for a player whose best strength is driving and creating at the rim. He only made one two-point shot vs. the Bears, and worst of all he didn’t get to the line for a single free throw. Palmer is just too important for him to be that off, and as the competition kicks up in a major way tonight, he needs to be back to his All-Big Ten self.

2. Create offense through defense

Missouri State threw everything but the kitchen sink at Nebraska defensively on Monday night, and it gave the Huskers all kinds of problems in the half court. Expect more teams to try and confuse NU with multiple man, zone, and press looks until it can prove capable of adjusting much better than it did vs. the Bears. The best way to counter that is by picking things up in transition and creating scoring opportunities through defense. Nebraska had just seven fastbreak points and scored 26 points off of 18 MSU turnovers. Those numbers must increase for the Huskers to play to their full potential.

3. Match the toughness

Texas Tech is going to present a challenge Nebraska has yet to see this season not only with its skill and size, but also a veteran roster that is as tough as they come. The Red Raiders wore down an arguably more talented USC team down the stretch on Monday night and were essentially imposing their will at the rim by the end of the game. It's no secret that the Huskers don't have the size or post depth as some other teams at its level, and Tech will undoubtedly try to set the tone in that regard right away by going right at guys like junior forward Isaiah Roby and forcing them to defend without fouling. Nebraska needs to be smart, but it also can't back down when TTU comes out swinging.