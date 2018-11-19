Hoops Game Day: Missouri State
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0) vs Missouri State Bears (3-0, 0-0)
Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 - 6 p.m.
Sprint Center
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: watchESPN.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Had 14 points and eight assists in win over Seton Hall, while limiting Pirates' standout Myles Powell to 7-of-21 shooting.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game in first three games as a starter.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Led team with 29 points vs. Seton Hall, the second-highest mark of his career and the sixth time in his career he has scored at least 25 points.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Posted a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals against Seton Hall.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks this season, but has committed a foul every seven minutes played this season (eight fouls in 55 minutes)
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Josh Webster
|
6-3/180
|
Sr.
|
Averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a team-high 5.7 assists per game this year.
|
Jarred Dixon
|
6-4/176
|
Sr.
|
Is the Bears top returnee as he made 20 starts and averaged 9.1 points per game.
|
KeAndre Cook
|
6-5/183
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.
|
Obediah Church
|
6-8/218
|
Sr.
|
Started 31 games last season and led the MVC in blocked shots in each of the past two years.
|
Szyman Wojcik
|
6-10/224
|
Fr.
|
Scoring 9.3 points with 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Keep 'Good Glynn' rolling
One of the biggest keys to Nebraska's success this season was getting strong, consistent play out of Glynn Watson all year. Through three games, the Huskers couldn't have asked for a much better start from the senior point guard. Watson is second on the team with 16.3 points per game on 61-percent shooting, including scoring 14 with eight assists in NU's win over Seton Hall. He's also boasting an impressive 4.67-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. As long as Watson is operating at that high of a level, Nebraska’s overall play will follow.
2. Go fast, but stay in control
Nebraska's roster is built to utilize its athleticism by spreading out the floor and getting out and running in transition. That needs to be the primary game plan in every game, but against a team like Missouri State that also wants to get up and down as quickly as possible, the Huskers need to be cognizant of not turning this into a reckless track meet. Especially against a team that doesn't have near the depth or overall size, NU needs to use its other advantages and not play completely to the Bears' strengths. Slow things down at times and let your physicality take over.
3. As always, make your threes
You could pretty much copy and paste this one into every pregame preview, but it's particularly important tonight because Nebraska is playing away from Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since last year's NIT. It could take some adjustment on the perimeter at a new venue, more so at a cavernous major arena like Kansas City's 19,000-seat Sprint Center. One of the few ways Missouri State could stay in this one is if the Huskers come out and start clanking 3-pointers, so producing on the perimeter is big. Nebraska has been OK from behind the arc, shooting 36.5 percent and averaging 10 made threes a game.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 80, Missouri State 61
Robin's season record: 3-0
vs. the spread: 3-0