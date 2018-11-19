Led team with 29 points vs. Seton Hall, the second-highest mark of his career and the sixth time in his career he has scored at least 25 points.

1. Keep 'Good Glynn' rolling

One of the biggest keys to Nebraska's success this season was getting strong, consistent play out of Glynn Watson all year. Through three games, the Huskers couldn't have asked for a much better start from the senior point guard. Watson is second on the team with 16.3 points per game on 61-percent shooting, including scoring 14 with eight assists in NU's win over Seton Hall. He's also boasting an impressive 4.67-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. As long as Watson is operating at that high of a level, Nebraska’s overall play will follow.

2. Go fast, but stay in control

Nebraska's roster is built to utilize its athleticism by spreading out the floor and getting out and running in transition. That needs to be the primary game plan in every game, but against a team like Missouri State that also wants to get up and down as quickly as possible, the Huskers need to be cognizant of not turning this into a reckless track meet. Especially against a team that doesn't have near the depth or overall size, NU needs to use its other advantages and not play completely to the Bears' strengths. Slow things down at times and let your physicality take over.

3. As always, make your threes

You could pretty much copy and paste this one into every pregame preview, but it's particularly important tonight because Nebraska is playing away from Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since last year's NIT. It could take some adjustment on the perimeter at a new venue, more so at a cavernous major arena like Kansas City's 19,000-seat Sprint Center. One of the few ways Missouri State could stay in this one is if the Huskers come out and start clanking 3-pointers, so producing on the perimeter is big. Nebraska has been OK from behind the arc, shooting 36.5 percent and averaging 10 made threes a game.