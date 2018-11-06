Averaged 8.7 ppg, a team-high 6.3 rpg, and ranked 4th in the Big Ten with 2.0 bpg; one of only two returning power conference players (Missouri’s Jontay Porter) to post more than 50 assists and 50 blocks last season.

1. Improve the 3-point shooting



Nebraska has plenty of returning offensive firepower, but in their first couple of unofficial tests before the season, the efficiency has been lacking in a major way. The Huskers shot a combined 9-of-26 (36.4) from behind the arc in their closed scrimmage at Iowa State, including going 3-of-11 in the first half. Then in Thursday night’s exhibition win over Wayne State, NU was a dismal 4-of-26 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range. Head coach Tim Miles has said multiple times that 3-point shooting was going to be one of the top keys to Nebraska’s season, meaning that area needs to improve big time now that the games are for real.

2. Get Palmer going

James Palmer Jr. is Nebraska’s most high-profile player as it’s first returning first-team all-conference player since Terran Petteway in 2014-15. But so far he hasn’t exactly played up to that title. Palmer was solid in the first half vs. Iowa State, scoring 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 16 minutes of work. But he was held to just four points on 1-of-4 shooting in the second half. The senior’s struggles continued vs. WSU, as he scored 10 points but was just 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from downtown. Palmer is too important to NU’s success to be that inconsistent.

3. Be the aggressor on the boards

Nebraska dominated the final rebounding numbers against Wayne State, as it obviously should, finishing with an overall 56-35 edge. But the disparity wasn’t nearly as lopsided as it should have been considering the opponent, especially when seeing that the Wildcats - which boasted just two players taller than 6-7 - were able to get 10 offensive boards for nine second-chance points. Right along with 3-point shooting and 3-point defense, rebounding is one of the biggest swing stats that will determine whether the Huskers have the type of season they’re capable of having.