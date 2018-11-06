Hoops Game Day: Mississippi Valley State
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0, 0-0) vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0, 0-0)
Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 - 7 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN Plus (streaming)
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Making his team-high 78th career start at NU, and is Huskers’ first returning 1,000-point career scorer since Shavon Shields in 2015-16.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Making first career start tonight; had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and zero turnovers in exhibition start vs. Wayne St.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
First-team All-Big Ten selection last season; ranked fifth in the conference at 17.2 ppg and posted eight 20-point games as a junior.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Honorable-mention All-Big selection who ranked second on the team with 12.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, and 1.0 bpg last season.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Averaged 8.7 ppg, a team-high 6.3 rpg, and ranked 4th in the Big Ten with 2.0 bpg; one of only two returning power conference players (Missouri’s Jontay Porter) to post more than 50 assists and 50 blocks last season.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Michael Green
|
6-3/175
|
Jr.
|
Tied for team high with 8 points in loss in 70-67 exhibition loss to Delta State.
|
Jordan Evans
|
6-2/165
|
Sr.
|
Second on team with 14.7 ppg and had a team-high 64 assists and 33 steals.
|
Dante Scott
|
6-4/220
|
Sr.
|
First-team All-SWAC last season; paced MVSU with 14.9 ppg and 5.6 rpg and shot 37 percent from 3-point range.
|
Marcus Mitchell
|
6-7/225
|
Jr.
|
Had 17 points and 8 rebounds in exhibition loss to Tougaloo State.
|
Emmanuel Ejeh
|
6-8/220
|
Sr.
|
Scored four points and pulled in a team-high nine rebounds in MVSU's exhibition loss to Delta State.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Improve the 3-point shooting
Nebraska has plenty of returning offensive firepower, but in their first couple of unofficial tests before the season, the efficiency has been lacking in a major way. The Huskers shot a combined 9-of-26 (36.4) from behind the arc in their closed scrimmage at Iowa State, including going 3-of-11 in the first half. Then in Thursday night’s exhibition win over Wayne State, NU was a dismal 4-of-26 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range. Head coach Tim Miles has said multiple times that 3-point shooting was going to be one of the top keys to Nebraska’s season, meaning that area needs to improve big time now that the games are for real.
2. Get Palmer going
James Palmer Jr. is Nebraska’s most high-profile player as it’s first returning first-team all-conference player since Terran Petteway in 2014-15. But so far he hasn’t exactly played up to that title. Palmer was solid in the first half vs. Iowa State, scoring 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 16 minutes of work. But he was held to just four points on 1-of-4 shooting in the second half. The senior’s struggles continued vs. WSU, as he scored 10 points but was just 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from downtown. Palmer is too important to NU’s success to be that inconsistent.
3. Be the aggressor on the boards
Nebraska dominated the final rebounding numbers against Wayne State, as it obviously should, finishing with an overall 56-35 edge. But the disparity wasn’t nearly as lopsided as it should have been considering the opponent, especially when seeing that the Wildcats - which boasted just two players taller than 6-7 - were able to get 10 offensive boards for nine second-chance points. Right along with 3-point shooting and 3-point defense, rebounding is one of the biggest swing stats that will determine whether the Huskers have the type of season they’re capable of having.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 81, Mississippi Valley State 52
Robin's season record: 0-0
vs. the spread: 0-0