1. Keep feeding Allen



Even after being demoted out of the starting lineup in an effort to use him as a spark off the bench, Thomas Allen answered the call with maybe the best game of his young career in Saturday's loss at Purdue. The sophomore guard was on fire from 3-point range, making his first five attempts from behind the arc and matching his career high with 18 points. Allen will likely be back in the starting lineup tonight for the first time in two games with top bench option Nana Akenten dealing with an illness. Nebraska needs to try and get Allen going early and often to keep that hot shooting rolling.

2. Guard Amir Coffey

Minnesota is another one of those teams where Nebraska is probably going to have to concede that it's going to lose in rebounds and points in the paint. But what absolutely cannot happen is a repeat of what Golden Gopher guard Amir Coffey did in the first meeting back in December. The Huskers refused to adjust their on-ball defense on Coffey, and the junior exploited it to the tune of a career-high 32 points (18 in the second half) to lead UM to a comeback victory. This time it would be very wise to make Coffey a priority and not just let him do as he pleases tonight.

3. Avoid the cheap fouls

Jordan Murphy is a veteran player who does a lot of things very well, and one thing he does better than anyone is racking up fouls on opposing frontcourts. A strong, physical body in the post, Murphy pairs his aggressive play with smart, baiting moves that get defenders in bad positions and capitalizes by drawing contact for easy whistles. Nebraska has no room for error with his low post depth, so guys like Isaiah Roby (who fouled out of the first meeting at Minnesota) and Tanner Borchardt (who has committed 15 fouls over the past four games) need to be disciplined as ever. It's not just Murphy, either, as Coffey drew a whopping 10 foul calls on NU earlier this season. Murphy and Coffey combined to draw 15 NU fouls and converted them into making 22-of-27 free throws by themselves.