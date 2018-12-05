1. Be smart on defense



One thing Minnesota is as good at as anyone is drawing fouls from opposing defenders, which it’s done an average of nearly 23 times per game this season. That’s led to the Golden Gophers getting to the free-throw line a whopping 223 times through eight games, which ranks second in the Big Ten Conference. With a limited frontcourt rotation already, the Huskers can’t afford to have its top bigs like Isaiah Roby (who averages just under three fouls committed per game) to get sent to the bench with foul trouble.

2. Make Minnesota one-dimensional

Yes, Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy is one of the best post players in the Big Ten, averaging 14.6 points and leading the conference with 12.0 rebounds per game. But one thing Nebraska can’t allow to happen is for the Gophers to combine that with a perimeter offense. Led by freshman Gabe Kalscheur (54 percent from behind the arc), UM is hitting 6.3 3-pointer per contest on the year. However, in its two losses this season, Minnesota shot a combined 5-for-43 from downtown, including going 0-for-13 last time out vs. Ohio State.

3. Limit the second chances

The additional aspect to defending Minnesota on the perimeter is when it does miss 3-pointers, Nebraska must make sure to rebound. Minnesota boasts an offensive rebounding percentage of 34.4 (ranking 48thnationally), led by Murphy’s 3.1 offensive boards per game. A team that ranks 12thin the Big Ten in field goal percentage (43.7) and 13th in scoring margin (+4.1), UM will struggle offensively when it’s not making first shots or getting to the free-throw line.