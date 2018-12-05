Ticker
Hoops Game Day: Minnesota

Associated Press
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 1-0) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-1)

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 - 8 p.m.

Williams Arena

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: btn2go.com

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Glynn Watson

6-0/180

Sr.

Is one assist away from reaching 300 for his career; also has a career-best 3.2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio this season.

Thomas Allen

6-1/184

So.

Averages 6.8 points, 2.1 assists, and ranks second in the Big Ten Conference with 1.9 steals per game.

James Palmer Jr.

6-6/207

Sr.

Averaged 21.5 points and 6.0 rebounds and shot 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in wins over Clemson and Illinois last week.

Isaac Copeland

6-9/225

Sr.

Finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and a blocked shot vs. Illinois.

Isaiah Roby

6-8/230

Jr.

Had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals vs. Illinois; ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 1.6 spg.
Minnesota projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Dupree McBrayer

6-5/195

Jr.

Averages 10.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game after missing most of last season to injury.

Gabe Kalscheur

6-4/200

Fr.

Scoring 11.9 points per game this season while shooting a team-high 54 percent from 3-point range.

Amir Coffey

6-8/210

Jr.

Ranks second on the team with 14.3 points per game; scored a career-high 19 points in loss to Ohio State.

Jordan Murphy

6-7/250

Sr.

Leads the team with 14.6 points and 3.1 assists per game while leading the Big Ten with 12.0 rebounds per game.

Daniel Oturu

6-10/225

Fr.

Averages 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 2.0 blocks per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Be smart on defense

One thing Minnesota is as good at as anyone is drawing fouls from opposing defenders, which it’s done an average of nearly 23 times per game this season. That’s led to the Golden Gophers getting to the free-throw line a whopping 223 times through eight games, which ranks second in the Big Ten Conference. With a limited frontcourt rotation already, the Huskers can’t afford to have its top bigs like Isaiah Roby (who averages just under three fouls committed per game) to get sent to the bench with foul trouble.

2. Make Minnesota one-dimensional

Yes, Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy is one of the best post players in the Big Ten, averaging 14.6 points and leading the conference with 12.0 rebounds per game. But one thing Nebraska can’t allow to happen is for the Gophers to combine that with a perimeter offense. Led by freshman Gabe Kalscheur (54 percent from behind the arc), UM is hitting 6.3 3-pointer per contest on the year. However, in its two losses this season, Minnesota shot a combined 5-for-43 from downtown, including going 0-for-13 last time out vs. Ohio State.

3. Limit the second chances

The additional aspect to defending Minnesota on the perimeter is when it does miss 3-pointers, Nebraska must make sure to rebound. Minnesota boasts an offensive rebounding percentage of 34.4 (ranking 48thnationally), led by Murphy’s 3.1 offensive boards per game. A team that ranks 12thin the Big Ten in field goal percentage (43.7) and 13th in scoring margin (+4.1), UM will struggle offensively when it’s not making first shots or getting to the free-throw line.

QUOTABLE

"You kind of get in a fist fight a little bit down there (in the paint) a little bit; take one in the chops, another one to the kidney, and you’ve got to be in there and play strong. If we can go in and do what we do and stay out of foul trouble, that’s important as a key to the game."
— Head coach Tim Miles on the challenge that awaits in Minnesota's frontcourt.

PREDICTION

Nebraska 76, Minnesota 71

Robin's season record: 6-2

vs. the spread: 5-3

