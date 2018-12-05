Hoops Game Day: Minnesota
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 1-0) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-1)
Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 - 8 p.m.
Williams Arena
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Is one assist away from reaching 300 for his career; also has a career-best 3.2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio this season.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Averages 6.8 points, 2.1 assists, and ranks second in the Big Ten Conference with 1.9 steals per game.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Averaged 21.5 points and 6.0 rebounds and shot 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in wins over Clemson and Illinois last week.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and a blocked shot vs. Illinois.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals vs. Illinois; ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 1.6 spg.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Dupree McBrayer
|
6-5/195
|
Jr.
|
Averages 10.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game after missing most of last season to injury.
|
Gabe Kalscheur
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Scoring 11.9 points per game this season while shooting a team-high 54 percent from 3-point range.
|
Amir Coffey
|
6-8/210
|
Jr.
|
Ranks second on the team with 14.3 points per game; scored a career-high 19 points in loss to Ohio State.
|
Jordan Murphy
|
6-7/250
|
Sr.
|
Leads the team with 14.6 points and 3.1 assists per game while leading the Big Ten with 12.0 rebounds per game.
|
Daniel Oturu
|
6-10/225
|
Fr.
|
Averages 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 2.0 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Be smart on defense
One thing Minnesota is as good at as anyone is drawing fouls from opposing defenders, which it’s done an average of nearly 23 times per game this season. That’s led to the Golden Gophers getting to the free-throw line a whopping 223 times through eight games, which ranks second in the Big Ten Conference. With a limited frontcourt rotation already, the Huskers can’t afford to have its top bigs like Isaiah Roby (who averages just under three fouls committed per game) to get sent to the bench with foul trouble.
2. Make Minnesota one-dimensional
Yes, Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy is one of the best post players in the Big Ten, averaging 14.6 points and leading the conference with 12.0 rebounds per game. But one thing Nebraska can’t allow to happen is for the Gophers to combine that with a perimeter offense. Led by freshman Gabe Kalscheur (54 percent from behind the arc), UM is hitting 6.3 3-pointer per contest on the year. However, in its two losses this season, Minnesota shot a combined 5-for-43 from downtown, including going 0-for-13 last time out vs. Ohio State.
3. Limit the second chances
The additional aspect to defending Minnesota on the perimeter is when it does miss 3-pointers, Nebraska must make sure to rebound. Minnesota boasts an offensive rebounding percentage of 34.4 (ranking 48thnationally), led by Murphy’s 3.1 offensive boards per game. A team that ranks 12thin the Big Ten in field goal percentage (43.7) and 13th in scoring margin (+4.1), UM will struggle offensively when it’s not making first shots or getting to the free-throw line.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 76, Minnesota 71
Robin's season record: 6-2
vs. the spread: 5-3