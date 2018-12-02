1. Keep locking down the perimeter

Nebraska has been one of the best teams in the country when it comes to 3-point defense this season, holding opponents to a dismal 23.5 percent (28-for-119) from behind the arc. That needs to keep up tonight against an Illinois team that heavily relies upon the three ball. The Fighting Illini average nearly 11 made 3-pointers per game and are shooting better than 40 percent from downtown, so expect them to fire away from the opening tip. Illinois is a very quick team that does a great job of moving without the ball, so NU needs to be locked in defensively, especially when it's in man.

2. Handle the press

One of the hallmarks of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood's system is a relentless full-court pressure defense that has been known to wreak havoc on ill-prepared backcourts. The Illini have feasted off opponents' mistakes against the press, forcing nearly 19 turnovers per game this season. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 11.0 turnovers committed per game and boasts a season turnover margin of +1.6, and it's also 36th nationally in turnover percentage at 15.6 (turnovers per possession). The Huskers have been pretty good against the press so far this year, but tonight will be a major step up in that regard.

3. Create offense through defense

It's no secret that one of the best ways to slow down Nebraska's offense is to clog the paint with a pack-zone defense and make the Huskers beat you with perimeter shooting. That's why NU needs to combat by preventing teams from setting up their half-court defenses with an up-tempo transition game. Nebraska has the athletes to run with anyone, and when it is aggressive and active on the defensive end, it directly translates into better offense. Illinois ranks 10th in the conference with 13.3 turnovers committed per game, so the opportunities will be there for the Huskers to create a good chunk of transition offense tonight.