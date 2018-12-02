Hoops Game Day: Illinois
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1, 0-0) vs Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0)
Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 - 4 p.m.
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Owns a 3.71-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio on the season, which ranks third in the Big Ten; averaging a career-best 3.7 assists per game.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Averages 6.6 points, 2.3 assists, and ranks second in the Big Ten with 1.9 steals per game.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Led team with 20 points, including scoring 14 in the second half, and a career-high nine rebounds in win over Clemson.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Racked up 16 points, six boards, three assists, a block, and a steal in win at Clemson.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 fouls per game this season.
|
Andres Feliz
|
6-2/185
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 7.5 points and 2.9 assists per game this season.
|
Trent Frazier
|
6-1/170
|
So.
|
Leads the Illini at 15.7 points per game, including shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
|
Aaron Jordan
|
6-5/210
|
Sr.
|
Averages 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game; had 23 points with five 3-pointers in loss to Notre Dame.
|
Ayo Dosunmu
|
6-5/185
|
Fr.
|
Ranks second on the team in scoring (13.6 ppg), rebounding (5.0) and assists (3.3).
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
6-9/235
|
Fr.
|
Averages 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game; scored 22 points with six rebounds in loss to Notre Dame.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Keep locking down the perimeter
Nebraska has been one of the best teams in the country when it comes to 3-point defense this season, holding opponents to a dismal 23.5 percent (28-for-119) from behind the arc. That needs to keep up tonight against an Illinois team that heavily relies upon the three ball. The Fighting Illini average nearly 11 made 3-pointers per game and are shooting better than 40 percent from downtown, so expect them to fire away from the opening tip. Illinois is a very quick team that does a great job of moving without the ball, so NU needs to be locked in defensively, especially when it's in man.
2. Handle the press
One of the hallmarks of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood's system is a relentless full-court pressure defense that has been known to wreak havoc on ill-prepared backcourts. The Illini have feasted off opponents' mistakes against the press, forcing nearly 19 turnovers per game this season. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 11.0 turnovers committed per game and boasts a season turnover margin of +1.6, and it's also 36th nationally in turnover percentage at 15.6 (turnovers per possession). The Huskers have been pretty good against the press so far this year, but tonight will be a major step up in that regard.
3. Create offense through defense
It's no secret that one of the best ways to slow down Nebraska's offense is to clog the paint with a pack-zone defense and make the Huskers beat you with perimeter shooting. That's why NU needs to combat by preventing teams from setting up their half-court defenses with an up-tempo transition game. Nebraska has the athletes to run with anyone, and when it is aggressive and active on the defensive end, it directly translates into better offense. Illinois ranks 10th in the conference with 13.3 turnovers committed per game, so the opportunities will be there for the Huskers to create a good chunk of transition offense tonight.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 82, Illinois 70
Robin's season record: 5-2
vs. the spread: 4-3