1. Win the 3-point line

Tonight's No. 1 key is going to pit strength vs. strength, as Creighton's bread and butter is lighting it up from 3-point range and Nebraska is one of the best 3-point defenses in all of college basketball. The Huskers currently rank 11th nationally in allowed 3-point percentage (26.1), whereas the Bluejays come in with the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in the country (45.8). Nebraska cannot allow CU to get to its average of 11.5 made threes per game (which rank ninth nationally) if it's going to keep pace with one of the top scoring offenses around. Along with that, few coaches know how to slow down the Huskers' offensive like Creighton's Greg McDermott, so expect the Bluejays to pack the paint with a zone like always and make NU have to make perimeter shots.

2. Control the glass

Given how potent Creighton is offensively, another crucial component tonight is eliminating as many second-chance opportunities for the Bluejays as possible. That's been a bit of a problem for the Huskers this season, as they rank 216th nationally in opponent offensive rebounding percentage at 29.7. Minnesota was able to create 18 second-chance points on 15 offensive boards. In the loss to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders had 10 offensive rebounds for 11 second-chance points. Creighton has not been good on the glass on either end, ranking 245th in offensive rebounding percentage and 273rd in opponent offensive boards. Nebraska has to win this area to win the game.

3. Keep your emotions in check

Tonight is a very important game for many reasons, and it's not unfair to call it the most important Creighton game of the Tim Miles era. Not only is the year Nebraska seems to have its best chance yet to finally end its seven-year losing streak in the rivalry, it now carries major significance in terms of the Huskers' 2018-19 postseason resume, especially after Wednesday night's missed opportunity at Minnesota. Needless to say, Pinnacle Bank Arena is going to be electric tonight, and the emotions will be raging from the 300-level seats down to the court. While that should create a great homecourt advantage, it could also work against the Huskers if they can't keep level heads. Nebraska must stay the course for a full 40 minutes to pull this one out, and it can't get caught up in the inevitable swings of momentum. This is a veteran group that must be as focused as ever.