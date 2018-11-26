1. Take good shots, then make them

The headline to this key is about as obvious as it gets, but it's a factor that is as important as anything for Nebraska's offense right now. The first issue is not settling for bad, out-of-rhythm shots in the halfcourt, especially where there's hardly any ball movement against a pack zone defense. Once the Huskers can set up those good looks, they have to capitalize. That's been easier said than done for a team that's shooting just 32 percent from behind the arc and is 9-of-43 (20.9 percent) over the last two games.

2. Feed off of Watson

Aside from one bad night vs. Texas Tech, Glynn Watson has been playing far and away the best all-around basketball of his career this season. The senior point guard just dropped a season-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and tied his career-high with nine rebounds and had three steals vs. Western Illinois. Watson is the guy who makes everything go for Nebraska on both ends of the floor, as not only is the quarterback on offense, he's also the tone setter on the defensive end. He has to have another good night tonight, and his teammates must follow his lead and match his energy.

3. Prove your toughness

This was the major key going into the Texas Tech game down in Kansas City, and it lived up to that billing in how the Red Raiders bullied the Huskers for 40 minutes. Clemson is going to be even bigger, stronger, and just as physical as Tech, and the degree of difficulty goes up even more in that this will be NU's first true road test of the year. Nebraska has to bring the fight to the Tigers from the opening tip and not let frustration get the best of it like it did in KC. Be assertive and confident with the ball on offense, stand your ground in the paint on defense, and make rebounding just as much of a priority as it was vs. Western Illinois.