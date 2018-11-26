Hoops Game Day: Clemson
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 0-0) vs Clemson Tigers (5-1, 0-0)
Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 - 6 p.m.
Littlejohn Coliseum
TV: ESPPN2
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: watchESPN.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Scored season-high 20 points and tied career-high with nine rebounds in win over Western Illinois
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Had six points, four rebounds, two assists, and recorded his first-career blocked shot against the Leathernecks.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Finished with 19 points vs. Western Illinois but did so on just 7-of-18 shooting and was 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
|
Isaac Copeland
|
6-9/225
|
Sr.
|
Held to a season-low seven points on 2-of-5 shooting against Western Illinois. his first game this year not scoring in double figures.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Scored nine points on a season-high 10 shots with seven rebounds in win over the Leathernecks.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Shelton Mitchell
|
6-4/200
|
Sr.
|
Averaging 14.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this season.
|
Marcquise Reed
|
6-3/188
|
Sr.
|
Leading scorer with 19.8 ppg along with averaging 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game; scored 27 points vs. Creighton without making a 3-pointer.
|
Aamir Simms
|
6-7/248
|
So.
|
Averaging 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game; scored 10 with seven boards against Creighton.
|
David Skara
|
6-8/213
|
Sr.
|
Scoring 8.2 points with 4.2 rebounds per game, including eight points and a season-high 11 boards in loss to Creighton.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-9/245
|
Sr.
|
Averages 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds; has posted double-doubles in two of the past three games.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Take good shots, then make them
The headline to this key is about as obvious as it gets, but it's a factor that is as important as anything for Nebraska's offense right now. The first issue is not settling for bad, out-of-rhythm shots in the halfcourt, especially where there's hardly any ball movement against a pack zone defense. Once the Huskers can set up those good looks, they have to capitalize. That's been easier said than done for a team that's shooting just 32 percent from behind the arc and is 9-of-43 (20.9 percent) over the last two games.
2. Feed off of Watson
Aside from one bad night vs. Texas Tech, Glynn Watson has been playing far and away the best all-around basketball of his career this season. The senior point guard just dropped a season-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and tied his career-high with nine rebounds and had three steals vs. Western Illinois. Watson is the guy who makes everything go for Nebraska on both ends of the floor, as not only is the quarterback on offense, he's also the tone setter on the defensive end. He has to have another good night tonight, and his teammates must follow his lead and match his energy.
3. Prove your toughness
This was the major key going into the Texas Tech game down in Kansas City, and it lived up to that billing in how the Red Raiders bullied the Huskers for 40 minutes. Clemson is going to be even bigger, stronger, and just as physical as Tech, and the degree of difficulty goes up even more in that this will be NU's first true road test of the year. Nebraska has to bring the fight to the Tigers from the opening tip and not let frustration get the best of it like it did in KC. Be assertive and confident with the ball on offense, stand your ground in the paint on defense, and make rebounding just as much of a priority as it was vs. Western Illinois.
PREDICTION
Clemson 72, Nebraska 66
Robin's season record: 5-1
vs. the spread: 4-2