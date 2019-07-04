Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

We discuss early captain candidates for Nebraska, look at the first six games of NU's 2019 schedule, analyze the top returning players in the Big Ten on offense and get a big picture look of the Huskers offensive recruiting board on this week's HuskerOnline Show.