Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We try to make sense of what's going on in the Big Ten, discuss a possible start date for basketball and give some thoughts on several Husker commits we were able to see play last week in this week's edition of the HuskerOnline Radio Show.