 We talk about what's next at QB for Nebraska and early 2022 thoughts for NU on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
HOL Radio: We talk what's next at QB for Nebraska and early 2022 thoughts

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show- Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines the QB situation.

10:20

Big Ten and Nebraska 2022 talk.

21:47

Mailbag - 2 segments.

44:25

Basketball talk with Robin Washut.
