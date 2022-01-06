HOL Radio: We talk what's next at QB for Nebraska and early 2022 thoughts
We talk about what's next at QB for Nebraska and early 2022 thoughts for NU on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show- Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines the QB situation.
|
10:20
|
Big Ten and Nebraska 2022 talk.
|
21:47
|
Mailbag - 2 segments.
|
44:25
|
Basketball talk with Robin Washut.