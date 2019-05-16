News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-16 05:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We talk roster additions in both football and basketball

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss Nebraska's latest transfer addition and where the Huskers go next, get a breakdown of the three new basketball players Fred Hoiberg added, and Nate Clouse previews the upcoming St. Louis Rivals Camp on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.


