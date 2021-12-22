HOL Radio: We talk Husker roster movement, spring football and more
We talk Husker roster movement, spring football and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on roster management and the spring game date.
|
12:24
|
Nebraska volleyball talk.
|
22:18
|
We are joined by Brendan Meehan from the 2022 Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin.
|
35:09
|
Mail Bag.
|
46:55
|
Basketball talk with Robin Washut.