 We talk Husker roster movement, spring football and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show. 
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-22 08:42:05 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We talk Husker roster movement, spring football and more

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on roster management and the spring game date.

12:24

Nebraska volleyball talk.

22:18

We are joined by Brendan Meehan from the 2022 Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin.

35:09

Mail Bag.

46:55

Basketball talk with Robin Washut.

