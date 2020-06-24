Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We talk COVID-19 and it's impact on college football, plus we discuss the latest roster movement with Nebraska basketball and the addition of running back Gabe Ervin on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.